Cardi B Brought Show-Stopping Surrealism to the American Music Awards

By Christian Allaire
Vogue Magazine
 8 days ago
Naturally, Cardi B had to bring her fashion A-game to host the 2021 American Music Awards tonight at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A. Though she will likely have several costume changes throughout the evening, the star kicked things off on an epic note by slipping into a...

Glamour

American Music Awards 2021: The Best-Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The American Music Awards 2021 went down Sunday, November 21, and celebrities showed up and showed out on the red carpet. Everyone from Bachelorette Michelle Young to JoJo and AMAs host Cardi B arrived to the show in style. Bold colors, interesting cuts, a hat umbrella (we see you, Billy Porter): The American Music Awards 2021 red carpet was everything you’d want from a celebrity event and more.
Footwear News

Cardi B Stuns in Black Velvet Peekaboo Gown and Strappy Heels at American Music Awards Red Carpet

Cardi B arrived stylishly at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet roll-out in Los Angeles. The rapper and AMA host wore a floor-length, black velvet Christian Siriano gown on the carpet, accompanied by a simple pair of strappy heels. The form-fitting garment featured a multitude of risque cutouts, including one that traveled up the star’s thigh, showing off the “Up” singer’s curves. The gown was complete with an interesting high neckline and an absence of sleeves, creating shape and depth. The look echoed starlets of the past, giving old Hollywood glamor with a new-aged twist. The elegant dress was embossed with...
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
Cardi B
Vogue Magazine

How Becky G Conquered Two Awards Shows in 72 Hours

Selecting the perfect red carpet look requires careful consideration, but what happens when your schedule includes multiple high-profile events? Last week Gen Z pop star Becky G and her stylist Morgan Pinney pondered that question. Set to appear at Thursday’s Latin Grammys ceremony in Las Vegas and Sunday night’s American Music Awards, Becky needed a wardrobe worthy of these milestones. “Two major award shows back to back, performances, nominations, the fittings—it’s all happened so quickly,” she shared during a brief moment of downtime post-AMAs. “I don’t think it’s really hit me yet!”
Vibe

Givēon Wins Over 2021 American Music Awards Audience With “Heartbreak Anniversary” Performance

Despite debuting in 2018 with his self-released single, “Garden Kisses,” Givēon can easily be considered one of R&B’s most in-demand stars right now. He’s released two EPs, Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done—both of which were later combined into one cohesive project, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time. Following that success, he landed his first No. 1 as a collaborator on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” alongside Daniel Caesar. Now, for the first time, the soulful Long Beach, Calif. native took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform his breakout hit, “Heartbreak Anniversary.” Originally a breakup song, he explained to Billboard, “Ever since that moment, I always tried to touch on relatability as the starting point. If one person understands where I’m coming from, I know there’s going to be a world of people who relate.” Under a hue of warm lights, the 26-year-old crooned the ballad to a crowd of admiring fans and even had a brief moment with a member of famed K-Pop band, BTS. The heart-wrenching performance meshed well among the other gripping performances throughout the night including Silk Sonic’s opener with “Smokin’ Out The Window” and Chlöe’s ever-changing, dynamic performance of “Have Mercy.” Watch Givēon’s performance below.
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Turns Lifestyle Guru–And Opens Her Little Black Book Up to the World

“With my work, I’m always like, ‘OK, what’s next?’” Dua Lipa said in her Vogue cover story earlier this year. In this instance, what’s next is Service95, a “style, culture and society concierge service” – and a major extension of brand Dua. “I’ve dreamed about this for so long,” the singer tells Vogue exclusively of her forthcoming lifestyle platform. “It’s a massive hobby of mine – I’ve always compulsively made lists of everything: my favorite places to eat, my favorite places to stay. Honestly, if I were to show you the Notes app on my phone right now…”
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa’s Black Maximilian Dress Proves That Quiet Elegance Always Wins at the Fashion Awards

If the Fashion Awards paid tribute to services to young designers, Dua Lipa might well have walked away with a statuette for her commitment to wearing up-and-coming brands. The Vogue cover star, who this year reinvented herself as the poster girl for emerging talent thanks to her stylist Lorenzo Posocco’s eye for the next big thing, called upon Maximilian Davis to create her a custom look for the industry celebration.
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
Vogue Magazine

