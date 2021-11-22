TheAthletic names Mark Stoops as a candidate at Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK head coach Mark Stoops held his weekly news conference Monday afternoon ahead of the Wildcats’ final home game against New Mexico State. “Very good win on Saturday. I’m very proud of our team. It gets hard late in the year. The mental and physical drain that that it takes on our players, I don’t think people appreciate that quite enough when you go through this schedule. It’s easy to say and people want to pick apart, ‘well this team’s not that this year, and all that’. Part of it is because we play in this league, and we devour each other as the season goes on, and people get beat up. Unless, you’re absolutely elite, with elite depth, it takes its toll on just about everybody. Just look around the league at the records. When it’s all said and done, I’m proud of the team, the fact that our team will have a winning SEC record. At the end of the day that there’s going to be four or five teams in our league, maybe six, but highly unlikely, probably four or five, that will have a winning record in the SEC. It’s hard.

