Florida State

TheAthletic names Mark Stoops as a candidate at Florida

By Josh Edwards
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida came to the decision to part ways with head coach Dan Mullen following an overtime loss to Missouri Saturday. The Gators had gone 2-4 since losing to UK Oct. 2. Mark Stoops is one of three coaches with SEC ties expected to receive interest in the Florida head coaching vacancy,...

Mark Stoops responds to coaching carousel rumors

Mark Stoops has built Kentucky into a successful program over the years, and he has always said that he doesn’t want to be anywhere other than Lexington. With the college football coaching carousel at an all-time high right now, Stoops’ name is continuing to be mentioned as a potential candidate for some of the job openings.
Mike Bianchi: Florida should keep Dan Mullen — unless it can make home-run hire like Bob Stoops

It just hasn’t been announced yet. I believe Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin has already made the decision to fire his head coach. Understandably, Stricklin likely won’t announce Mullen’s departure this week because the Gators still have next Saturday’s Bowl Eligibility Playoff against Florida State but I believe Mullen is finished after Saturday’s 24-23 loss to Missouri in which Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz made the incredibly gutsy overtime decision to go for the two-point conversion and the victory.
Everything Mark Stoops Said Monday Afternoon

Mark Stoops held his usual Monday press conference earlier today to reflect on Kentucky Football’s victory down at Vanderbilt and what he saw on the film. He also looked forward to Kentucky’s upcoming Senior Day celebration and its Saturday opponent, New Mexico State. If you’re not driving, read everything Stoops...
“Top Candidate” For Florida Job Has Reportedly Emerged

The Florida Gators only dismissed head coach Dan Mullen a week ago, but they may be among the first Power Five schools to announce their replacement. According to Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier has emerged as the top candidate in Florida’s search. Should a deal be reached, he is expected to stay with the Rajin’ Cajuns for their upcoming Sun Belt Conference Championship Game against Appalachian State.
Mark Stoops: “I absolutely plan on being here”

Mark Stoops doesn’t plan on taking another coaching job after this season, the UK coach told Matt Jones on the KSR postgame show when asked Saturday night. “Absolutely,” Stoops said on the KSR Postgame Show. “I mean, I don’t appreciate you putting me on the spot like that. I come on your show and give you my time. Really appreciate you and the way you get the fans fired up — but I love the Big Blue Nation. Yes, I absolutely plan on being here.”
Bruce Feldman names candidates to watch at Oklahoma

One of the best jobs in the country came open in the Oklahoma Sooners when Lincoln Riley left for USC. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic put together a list of potential candidates, naming seven options for the Sooners. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell – Once considered...
Mark Stoops talks 1st-year OC Liam Coen, star offensive tackle Darian Kinnard

Kentucky snapped a 3-game losing streak with a 34-17 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday night. The Wildcats are now 7-3 on the season, and with winnable games left on the schedule against New Mexico State and Louisville, they could be in line to win more than 8 games for just the 2nd time in head coach Mark Stoops’ tenure.
Mark Stoops holds pre-New Mexico State news conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK head coach Mark Stoops held his weekly news conference Monday afternoon ahead of the Wildcats’ final home game against New Mexico State. “Very good win on Saturday. I’m very proud of our team. It gets hard late in the year. The mental and physical drain that that it takes on our players, I don’t think people appreciate that quite enough when you go through this schedule. It’s easy to say and people want to pick apart, ‘well this team’s not that this year, and all that’. Part of it is because we play in this league, and we devour each other as the season goes on, and people get beat up. Unless, you’re absolutely elite, with elite depth, it takes its toll on just about everybody. Just look around the league at the records. When it’s all said and done, I’m proud of the team, the fact that our team will have a winning SEC record. At the end of the day that there’s going to be four or five teams in our league, maybe six, but highly unlikely, probably four or five, that will have a winning record in the SEC. It’s hard.
Encouraging update on UK keeping Mark Stoops; Brian Kelly to LSU?

The coaching carousel has already been absolutely bonkers, and it hasn’t eased the Big Blue Nation’s mind that Mark Stoops’ name has emerged in several major coaching search. Some good news has started to leak out this evening, however. Ryan Lemond reported on the KSR pregame show for tonight’s basketball...
Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere. The big boys aren’t smart enough to hire him.

Martha Stewart I’m not, but here’s what I suggest you do with Kentucky football’s just completed 9-3 regular season:. After all, take it from we faithful followers of the Big Blue Pigskin — with the scars to prove it — these things don’t come here around too often. A nine-win regular season. A winning SEC campaign, just the second since 1977. Victories over Florida and LSU, plus a 52-21 domination of archrival Louisville, at Louisville, on Saturday for the Governor’s Cup trophy, UK’s third straight blowout victory in the series.
Florida coaching candidates emerge to replace Dan Mullen

Florida is now looking for a replacement for Dan Mullen after the head coach was fired on Sunday following the loss to Missouri. Florida fell to 5-6 and 2-6 in the SEC. Mullen was 34-15 in 4 years at Florida, but Gators were 2-9 in last 11 games vs. Power 5 opponents.
Mark Stoops loves Will Levis' competitive nature, says he won't be rattled

Mark Stoops will introduce Will Levis to his first rivalry game against Louisville this week, and the coach likes his quarterback’s ability to bring an edge to him. At his Monday press conference, Stoops shared that Levis’ competitive nature stands out. “What I love about him, he’s going to get...
Q&A: Mark Stoops previews rivalry game vs. Louisville

What Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had to say during his weekly press conference Monday to preview this weekend's annual Governor's Cup rivalry game vs. Louisville:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Opening statement ... "In reviewing this past game, we...
Mark Stoops gets sassy when asked about margin of victory vs. Vanderbilt

With the win over Vanderbilt, Kentucky secured a winning record in the SEC for only the second time since 1977. Yet, the Cats’ lackluster second half still has some fans grumbling. Kentucky led 31-3 at halftime, but only scored a field goal in the second half while allowing Vanderbilt to put up 14 points. Earlier today, Dick Gabriel asked Mark Stoops about fans’ discontent with the margin of victory, and, well, Stoops got a little sassy.
