ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

SENIOR SIGNALS: 9 questions you must ask before you or a loved one goes into a nursing home

New Britain Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision to place yourself or a family member into a nursing home is one of the most difficult decisions you may ever be asked to make. That is why it is important, if the time comes, to have a plan to know what questions to ask. Often times,...

www.newbritainherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Nursing home visitors see fewer restrictions to see loved ones

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As New York begins to follow federal guidelines at nursing homes, it means fewer restrictions on visitors. The rules to visit loved ones at nursing homes have been difficult during the pandemic - appointments, half-hour time limits, and a limited number of visitors. That’s even if the facility was allowing visitation at all.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Dothan Eagle

Protect nursing home residents

So far half a million lives in America have been lost due to COVID-19 -- unnecessary deaths that could have been prevented. A third of those deaths were caused in the one place actually thought to be a safe haven: the nursing home. In 2020 when the pandemic was most...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
KGET

Staffing shortages in nursing homes leave residents with insufficient care

Kern County is seeing the effects of a nationwide nursing home staffing shortage. In fact, staffing shortages at nursing homes have been an issue long before the coronavirus reached the U.S. Nursing homes are asking certified nursing assistants to work for the same wages offered five years ago. That doesn't cut it when the work keeps you on your feet and involves a lot of lifting to bathe and dress multiple residents and otherwise watch over them. 17's Jason Kotowski has the full story.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Daily News

Many ways home health aides can assist you

Bringing care into your home can be a difficult decision. Most of the time when we meet people for the first time they are concerned that if we start coming into their home we are looking for reasons they cannot stay in their home. This could not be further from the truth.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Health Care#Medicare#Medicaid
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses May See Their Licenses Revoked for Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation Online

The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) has released a policy brief that says nurses may be disciplined by their state licensing boards if they spread COVID-19 misinformation online, including on social media. Nurses are known for using public platforms to voice their opinions and experiences, but their words have real-life consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Healthcare Workers With Long Covid Are Dismissed

Long covid is a condition that’s been making headlines during this pandemic a lot. Now, The Atlantic wrote a story about a physical associate who spent her days diagnosing and treating people. She then got infected and she turned to her own colleagues for the very same care. “At first,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Using short-acting opioids in the hospital could improve care for patients experiencing opioid withdrawal without pain

Expanding the use of short-acting opioids in situations where pain is not present, but where methadone or buprenorphine provide inadequate relief, may benefit hospitalized patients suffering from opioid withdrawal symptoms. While current U.S. guidelines do not recommend short-acting opioids for these patients, an expert commentary from the University of Toronto and Harvard Medical School suggests that both wider implementation of current best practices and an expansion of the treatment options available could improve care. The commentary is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
HEALTH
hometownheadlines.com

Health: Kara Smith, a registered nurse at Floyd, honored for her compassion, dedication as she cared for a dying patient and comforted both he and his wife.

Media release: Kara Smith, a registered nurse at Floyd Medical Center, was recognized Monday for her compassion and dedication as she cared for a dying patient and comforted both him and his wife earlier this year. Smith responded quickly when needed and connected emotionally with the couple. “I turned to...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Dying patients go without care as community nurses ‘on their knees’

Dying patients are going without care in their own homes because of a collapse in community nursing services, new data shared with The Independent reveals.Across England a third of district nurses say they are now being forced to delay visits to end of life care patients because of surging demand and a lack of staff. This is up from just 2 per cent in 2015.The situation means some patients may have to wait for essential care and pain medication to keep them comfortable.Other care being delayed includes patients with pressure ulcers, wounds which need treating and patients needing blocked catheters...
HEALTH SERVICES
Union Leader

Man on the Move: Do you frequently ask questions?

DIALOGUE WITH A machine is not an easy thing to manage or master. It is more like a two-sided guessing game. When we ask a question in general, we hope for a satisfactory answer, but in the normal course of events a follow-up question or two is required for useful information. This is not an obscure fact. It’s the essence of communication. If there are frequently asked questions, why not address them up front in the text? In sales this is known as burning the grass in front of the fire. We are not there yet.
COMPUTERS
New Britain Herald

SENIOR SIGNALS: Holiday observations and planning

For most people, the holidays are a combination of tradition, nostalgia, stress and joy. We work hard preparing for our holidays, from finding just the right gift for a child to squeeze, to card-sending and traditional baking, in between open houses and business obligations. Since the advent of covid, the holidays have been even more stressful then they have been in the past.
SOCIETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Shortage Of Home Health Aides Leaves Pennsylvania Families Desperate For Care

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a shortage of home health aides in our area, leaving local families desperate for care. The lack of caregivers gives parents of disabled children little to no options, and it’s putting senior citizens on long waitlists. KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller introduces us to one local family in the thick of the home health care crisis. It’s all about routine for 22-year-old Matthew Kolat. After he hangs up his shirt, he carefully removes his shoes and darts off to the basement. He’s autistic, non-verbal and needs round-the-clock supervision from his mother, Maria. “He’s with me over 100 some hours...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy