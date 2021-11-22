ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James ejected vs. Pistons after on-court confrontation [Video]

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Lakers star was ejected tonight against the Detroit Pistons. He hit Isaiah Stewart...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 17

Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James ejected for dirty blow to Isaiah Stewart

LeBron James was ejected for throwing a dirty elbow/slap at Isaiah Stewart during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons. The players were lined up under the basket as Jerami Grant attempted his second of two free throws in the third quarter. James was getting boxed out and struggling with Stewart for positioning. Upset about being boxed out, James appeared to throw an elbow/slap at Stewart’s face:
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Lebron James
#Lakers#The Detroit Pistons#Lca
The Spun

Look: Bronny’s Insane Dunk Went Viral On Friday Night

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has literally taken his game to new heights. On Friday night, LeBron shared a jaw-dropping video of Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk in pregame warm-ups. The video showed Bronny throwing the ball off the backboard for a self-assisted windmill. The...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Fan angle of LeBron-Isaiah Stewart fight is insane (Video)

A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
NBA
SB Nation

Rich Paul, Adele’s boyfriend and LeBron’s right hand man, explained

The world outside of sports is suddenly obsessed with agent Rich Paul after the Klutch Sports CEO went public with his relationship with singer Adele. It’s one of the more unlikely celebrity power couples we’ve ever seen. Almost everyone now knows Paul’s name, but few really understand what he does,...
BASKETBALL
Blavity

Iman Shumpert Nails 'DWTS' Performance, Pays Homage To LeBron James

Iman Shumpert managed to surprise fans, again, with his performance on Dancing With the Stars alongside his dancing partner, Daniella Karagach. While dancing to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy,” Karagach and a topless Shumpert gracefully swayed about on the dance floor, aligning their moves with the beat and rhythm of the song.
BASKETBALL
Popculture

Lebron James Involved in Bloody Fight During Lakers Game Against Pistons

LeBron James was ejected on Sunday after bloodying Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the third quarter. Stewart had to be held back by Pistons staff and teammates, breaking away to come after James several times while blood streamed down his face. James was ejected for his role in the...
NBA
