Instant Recap: Cardinals Defeat Seahawks in Crucial Road Victory

By Donnie Druin
 8 days ago
Throughout the week of practice for the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray and his injured ankle once again dominated headlines. Would the Cardinals push Murray to play in a tough divisional road game in Seattle? How would the health of quarterback Colt McCoy, dealing with a pectoral injury, impact their decision?

Monday through Saturday, we had questions. On Sunday, we finally got our answers.

The Cardinals emerged victorious from Seattle in 23-13 fashion, gaining their ninth win of the season and avoiding back-to-back losses for the first time this season. The Cardinals once again own the best record (9-2) in the NFL.

First Quarter

Arizona, without left guard Justin Pugh or receiver DeAndre Hopkins, marched down the field on the first drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead. A one-yard touchdown reception by tight end Zach Ertz on a shovel pass capped a 16-play, 82-yard drive that saw 9:27 of clock erased during the possession.

As AllCardinals' Howard Balzer pointed out, the Cardinals held the ball for 9:18 in the entire first half of last week's loss to Carolina.

Seattle would answer back with a field-goal attempt, as kicker Jason Myers converted a 27-yard attempt to make the score 7-3 in the second quarter. The Seahawks nearly had an amazing touchdown grab from receiver DK Metcalf.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter, Arizona again went on another lengthy scoring drive. McCoy found Ertz for a second time in the end zone in the first half, capping a 13-play, 92-yard drive in which 6:31 came off the clock.

Arizona carried a 13-3 lead into the later stages of the second quarter prior to another Myers field goal, this time converting from 27 yards out to draw Seattle within one possession before halftime, 13-6.

Prater, who was 14-for-17 on field-goal attempts and had converted all 35 extra points tried heading into Seattle, missed a 39-yard field goal and an extra point in the first half.

Much of the conversation around Arizona was the play of McCoy following a disappointing outing. McCoy's first-half numbers proved himself to be incredibly efficient, going 19-for-23 for 177 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 127.7.

Third Quarter

The third quarter was a different story, however. Following Prater converting a 53-yard field goal to push Arizona's lead to 16-6, McCoy was caught staring down receiver A.J. Green on a curl route, which was thought to have been intercepted by Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones and nearly returned for a touchdown.

However, the call was reversed, as the ball move upon hitting the ground.

It would prove to be a pivotal change in momentum, as the Seahawks received a punt deep on their side of the field (rather at the Arizona's 11-yard line) and were then forced to punt on the following possession.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson largely struggled against Arizona's front, as linebacker Chandler Jones downed Wilson in the backfield for a second time with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Per FOX's broadcast, Jones' two sacks brought his total to 12.5 sacks in six games in Seattle. Jones is in the top 10 in sacks at Lumen Field.

Prater's field goal in the early portion of the second half would prove to be the only score in the third quarter, as the Cardinals and Seahawks exchanged punts on their other five possessions combined.

Fourth Quarter

Another lengthy drive by the Cardinals saw more time taken off the clock, as Arizona went on a 14-play, 67-yard drive before Prater missed his third kick of the day, this time failing to convert from 36 yards out.

The Seahawks ended a seven-quarter touchdown drought on the next drive, propelled by a 48-yard reception by receiver Tyler Lockett to put Seattle in scoring position.

Running back DeeJay Dallas punch it in from two yards out, drawing the Seahawks' deficit to only a field goal with 7:05 left, trailing 16-13.

A first-down conversion to receiver Antoine Wesley saw McCoy cross the 300-yard passing barrier, a first for McCoy since 2014.

The Cardinals once again displayed their prowess to move the ball on offense, eventually finding the end zone on a 10-play, 67-yard touchdown drive that took 4:45 of crucial time off the clock.

Receiver Christian Kirk initially scored that touchdown, although instant replay confirmed he lost possession after sliding out of bounds.

Following a third-down pass interference penalty on Seattle safety Jamal Adams against Ertz, running back James Conner scored from 1-yard line for his 13th total touchdown of the year, stretching Arizona's lead to 23-13 with 2:20 to play.

Seattle was unable to scrape anything left of their performance, turning the ball over on downs on the next drive and effectively ending the game. The Seahawks dropped to 3-7 for the first time since 2009, while Wilson has lost three consecutive starts for only the third time in his career.

The Cardinals improved to 9-2 heading into the bye week and remained undefeated (6-0) on the road. They have won each of their road games by at least 10 points. McCoy led them to a 2-1 record with Murray on the sideline.

Murray and potentially Hopkins are expected back following Arizona's break when the team travels to Chicago and takes on the Bears Dec. 5.

Stay on AllCardinals.com for more postgame coverage.

IN THIS ARTICLE
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

