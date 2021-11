In the everlasting crisis that is the leadership at Activision Blizzard, there is a new wrinkle to add. Bobby Kotick has reportedly said that he would consider stepping down from his position as CEO of the company if he failed to fix the culture problems. The company has been at the center of legal action from the state of California, and these issues have led hundreds of its workforce to go on strike.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO