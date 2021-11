FTSE -2.9% at 7093. Rotation out of high growth tech after Powell re-nomination. US stocks are set to open sharply lower after the discovery of a new covid strain, which could prove to be resistant to the already developed covid vaccines. The new variant found in South Africa has prompted the British government to ban flights to six southern African nations . There are still a lot unknowns here. The big question is whether it is able to evade vaccines or not? Even so, given the thin market volumes due to Thanksgiving big swings on bad news is to be expected. The sell off does feel a little over done – this wouldn’t be the first time that a strain has appeared disastrous on paper but then failed to really spread.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO