Paul George and the LA Clippers may have lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, but PG13 balled as usual. He only played 31 minutes, but really made them count, dropping 23 points on 9 of 18 shooting and was an incredible 5 for 9 from three. He also dished out six assists in the contest, further illustrating the type of offensive impact he had in the game. Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies did not have his best defensive showing.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO