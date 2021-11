Risner (back) had an MRI on Monday and the results were positive, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Risner's MRI results revealed no structural damage, so that's a positive outcome for the offensive lineman. While the upcoming days will be key to determining his availability for the Week 13 matchup against the Chiefs, chances are he might be able to take the field if he manages to sneak a couple of practices between Tuesday and Friday.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO