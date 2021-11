So you and your friends and family are all vaxxed up, ready to spend the holidays sitting at the same tables again, when it hits you — meal planning for Thanksgiving is still a pain, actually. If you’re hosting this year, that means back to the usual dinnertime stress, catering to everyone’s specific dietary needs and finding yet another creative way to zhuzh up cranberry sauce. Or does it? For those of you who want to craft a memorable Thanksgiving feast, but don’t want to throw elbows at the grocery store to get all the ingredients together, you might want to consider...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO