Randy Orton will break a massive WWE record this Sunday when he and Riddle face The Usos in a Champion vs. Champion bout at Survivor Series. The match will be Orton's 177th match on a WWE pay-per-view, the most of any wrestler in company history. Kane previously held the record at 176, followed closely behind by The Undertaker (174) and Triple H (173). It took Kane 26 years to rack up that many matches, while "The Viper" will break that record in less than 20. The 14-time world champion made his debut on pay-per-view at the 2003 SummerSlam event.

