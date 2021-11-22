ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADVANCED Motion Controls Releases 60Amp Micro-Sized FlexPro Servo Drives

ADVANCED Motion Controls has released 7 new micro-sized FlexPro servo drives rated to output 60A continuous. The 60A continuous current rating is 33% higher than previous models for the same size making these our highest power-density servo drives to date. This offering includes PCB Mount, Machine Embedded and Development Board form...

electronicproducts.com

LIN RGB LED controller drives up to eight RGB channels

Melexis has introduced the MLX81118 multi-channel, LIN RGB LED controller with 24 LED driver outputs, enhancing and simplifying the design of animated interior and exterior automotive lighting. In addition, the MLX81118 reduces the bill of materials with the capability to drive eight RGB channels, and it features a new dual input-voltage capability that significantly lowers LED power dissipation for LIN applications.
ELECTRONICS
Design World Network

AutomationDirect adds new servo systems for motion control applications

AutomationDirect has added LS Electric servo systems that provide extremely accurate motion control and include the most requested features — setup wizards, auto-tuning, built-in indexer, and more — in an extremely cost-effective package. The L7S family of brushless servo systems is fully digital and capable of covering a broad range of motion control applications.
ELECTRONICS
Design World Network

Low-voltage dc drives provide flexibility in motion applications

Low-voltage dc stepper and servo drives offer innovative and space-saving options for many motion control applications traditionally handled by ac servo drives. In the not-so-distant past, industrial facilities were limited in the motor types they could deploy on production lines. Today, their choices have been widening quickly, however, empowering engineers to specify motors and drives particularly suited to each application.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Single servo Twin arms #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Sometimes you need an extra arm. This print from Stuka87 has you covered. Handy double arm print on Thingiverse:. I designed this to be used for retractable landing gear but will work for any application you want to use it in. It fits on most if not all 9g servos. All parts are printed flat with no support needed.
TECHNOLOGY
gamingbolt.com

Deathloop Update 2 Adds NPC Improvements, FOV And Motion Blur Controls For PS5, And Much More

One of the biggest games of the year was Deathloop. The latest title from Arkane Studios saw you play as a Cole, a man who has lost his memory and is caught in a constant time loop on a mysterious island. Ultimately, it got a lot of acclaim, and we were fans ourselves, but it wasn’t without some technical issues here and there. Arkane has since updated the game, and now we have the biggest update yet in 1.2.
VIDEO GAMES
roboticstomorrow.com

ZEISS Applies Artificial Intelligence to 3D X-ray Microscope Reconstruction Technologies

Up to 10x higher throughput plus even better image quality with new DeepRecon Pro and PhaseEvolve modules from ZEISS. Two new reconstruction technologies introduced today by ZEISS use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve data collection and analysis, and speed up decision-making significantly. Now available for the Advanced Reconstruction Toolkit (ART) on ZEISS Xradia 3D X-ray platforms, ZEISS DeepRecon Pro and ZEISS PhaseEvolve modules increase throughput by up to 10x while producing better than ever image quality. They're designed for research fields including geosciences, pharmaceuticals, electronics, battery and engineering materials as well as for semiconductor failure analysis.
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

Nimble Robotics Transforms eCommerce Fulfillment, Deploying Fleets of Intelligent Picking Robots, Alleviating Record Labor Shortages

Nimble Robotics, Inc., a robotics and e-commerce fulfillment technology company, today shared for the first time a view of its robots picking and packing hundreds of thousands of customer orders in production each day. Nimble is working with many of the world's largest and most well-known brands including Best Buy, Victoria's Secret, Puma, NFI/CalCartage, iHerb, Adore Me, Weee! and others. Nimble robots are picking in warehouses developed by the leading solutions integrators like AutoStore, Opex, Bastian, Swisslog, TGW and Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI).
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Delta’s Patented 5-Axis SCARA Robot System Wins 2021 LEAP Innovation Award – Motion Control Category (Silver)

Delta, a world-class provider of industrial automation solutions, announced its patented 5-axis Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) System won the Silver Award – Motion Control Category at the 2021 Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) Innovation Awards, a prominent accolade in the United States for innovative technologies in a broad range of industrial sectors. The award recognized the substantial added value of Delta’s highly integrated DRS60L Series system, which allows OEM machine builders to add reliable and high-performance robotics to their machines with its unique 5-axis architecture and integrated controls – with better speed and accuracy compared to a higher-cost 6-axis articulated robot arm. Delta’s solution is ideal for assembly-related applications, such as angled pick-n-place and 2D/3D dispensing, as well as machine tending for CNC/machine tool market.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

HIOTron Release a guide on how Machine Health Uncovers Opportunities to Increase Manufacturing Productivity

In the manufacturing industry, machine health is at the topmost priority: Without proper working equipment, the whole supply chain screeches to a breakdown. Pune, Maharashtra, India, November 23, 2021 -- In the manufacturing industry, machine health is at the topmost priority: Without proper working equipment, the whole supply chain screeches to a breakdown.
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

UltraFlex using induction to preheat gold and platinum to 1000°C and 1600°C and maintain the temperature for 30 minutes

The preheating process for each of the samples was successfully completed, with high energy- and cost-efficiency. Thanks to the lack of open flame, the preheating was a completely safe operation that did not require any specific environment. In a recent demo, UltraFlex showed the high energy- and cost-efficiency of induction...
ENGINEERING
SneakerFiles

size? Releasing New Balance 57/40 Collaboration

Size? is back with another New Balance collaboration and this time around, they will drop the 57/40. Looking closer, this New Balance 57/40 comes with a fur-like suede across the base while dressed in Creamy, Grey, and Black. Next, we have smooth leather on the ’N’ logos on the panels, plus there is carefully crafted mesh on the base, enhancing its techy aesthetic. Underfoot, lightweight cushioned soles feature, and a grippy rubber tread is beneath for a supportive finish.
APPAREL
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Standard Size Ultra High Torque Servo – TowerPro MG959

NEW PRODUCT – Standard Size Ultra High Torque Servo – TowerPro MG959. This ultra high-torque standard servo can rotate approximately 90 degrees and is the most powerful servo we stock. You can use any servo code, hardware, or library to control these servos. Good for beginners who want to make stuff move without building a motor controller with feedback & gearbox. Comes with 4 horns as shown.
ELECTRONICS
techlicious.com

The Best Indoor TV Antenna for HD and 4K

An indoor HDTV antenna is a must-have accessory for cord-cutters. That's because OTA (over-the-air) broadcasts are available free of charge, while getting local channels through streaming services can be expensive and chews up Internet bandwidth. Although the selection of channels varies depending on where you live, much of North America's...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Dynamic-boundary-based lateral motion synergistic control of distributed drive autonomous vehicle

To improve the path tracking accuracy and yaw stability of distributed drive autonomous vehicles (DDAVs) under extreme working conditions, a cooperative lateral motion control method based on the dynamic boundary is proposed to prevent different road adhesion conditions from affecting the motion stability of DDAVs. Based on the analysis of the DDAV lateral dynamics system coordination mechanism, a dynamic boundary considering the pavement adhesion coefficient is proposed, and the Lateral Motion Synergistic Control System (LMSCS) is designed. The LMSCS is divided into the coordination, control, and executive layers. The coordination layer divides the control domain into the stable, quasi-stable, and unstable domains by the dynamic boundary, and coordinates the control strength of the path following control and yaw stability control. In the control layer, the path following control and yaw stability control laws are designed based on the global fast terminal sliding mode. The executive layer estimates the expected steering wheel angle and expected additional wheel torque. Joint simulations under double line shifting conditions confirmed that LMSCS reflects the impact of the road attachment conditions and improves the path tracking accuracy and vehicle yaw stability. The LMSCS has better overall performance than existing lateral motion control methods.
TRAFFIC
roboticstomorrow.com

Milrem Robotics Led iMUGS Consortium Demonstrates Deployment of Unmanned Systems

The iMUGS Consortium, in charge of a 32,6 MEUR project developing the European standard unmanned ground system (UGS), demonstrated how defence forces can use tactical 4G/5G communications networks and UGS’ equipped with ISR and signal intelligence payloads, jammers, acoustic sensors, and various other technology to conduct missions. The iMUGS Consortium,...
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

Advanced Energy’s 4100T Optical Fiber Thermometer Improves Temperature Accuracy and Control in Advanced Semiconductor Processes

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021-- Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today introduced the Sekidenko 4100T pyrometer. A drop-in replacement for Advanced Energy’s market-leading OR4000T, the 4100T optical fiber thermometer (OFT) delivers exceptional temperature measurement accuracy, a wider temperature range and simultaneous multi-channel maximum read speed for leading-edge semiconductor and adjacent thin-film applications.
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

Bancor DeFi to Release Bancor3 with Advanced Features

IL protection from day one, dual-sided rewards: What's new in Bancor3?. Bancor (BNT) is one of the oldest DeFi ecosystems, well known for its high APYs on major tokens, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Chainlink (LINK), Polygon (MATIC) and so on. Now, it is going to release its third version, Bancor3.
ECONOMY

