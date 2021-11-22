ADVANCED Motion Controls Releases 60Amp Micro-Sized FlexPro Servo Drives

To improve the path tracking accuracy and yaw stability of distributed drive autonomous vehicles (DDAVs) under extreme working conditions, a cooperative lateral motion control method based on the dynamic boundary is proposed to prevent different road adhesion conditions from affecting the motion stability of DDAVs. Based on the analysis of the DDAV lateral dynamics system coordination mechanism, a dynamic boundary considering the pavement adhesion coefficient is proposed, and the Lateral Motion Synergistic Control System (LMSCS) is designed. The LMSCS is divided into the coordination, control, and executive layers. The coordination layer divides the control domain into the stable, quasi-stable, and unstable domains by the dynamic boundary, and coordinates the control strength of the path following control and yaw stability control. In the control layer, the path following control and yaw stability control laws are designed based on the global fast terminal sliding mode. The executive layer estimates the expected steering wheel angle and expected additional wheel torque. Joint simulations under double line shifting conditions confirmed that LMSCS reflects the impact of the road attachment conditions and improves the path tracking accuracy and vehicle yaw stability. The LMSCS has better overall performance than existing lateral motion control methods.

