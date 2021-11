UPDATE: The Portland Timbers defeated Minnesota United 3-1 in this MLS Cup playoff matchup. The Timbers will now face the Colorado Rapids on Thursday. Two teams who have played in some fierce battles this season meet once again today, this time for the right to advance to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs at stake. The Portland Timbers host Minnesota United FC who will be without starting keeper Tyler Miller this afternoon due to a positive COVID-19 test. This match kicks off at on Sunday, November 21, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET from Providence Park with a live broadcast on ESPN.

