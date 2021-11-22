ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than a million lights: The Midlands' largest light show returns to Saluda Shoals Park

WLTX.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday Lights on the River...

www.wltx.com

kjluradio.com

Drive-thru light park returns to Jefferson City

Jefferson City’s annual, drive-thru light park is returning for its 5th year at Binder Park. Capital City Festival of Lights began in 2017 as a fundraiser for Homemaker Health Care, an organization that supplies free medical equipment to low-income seniors. Since HHC only has two employees, they team up each year with a local non-profit for more manpower and share the proceeds. This year they’re teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
K2 Radio

LOOK: Casper’s Largest Christmas Light Show Has Returned

Now that Thanksgiving 2021 is behind us, we merrily move on to the Christmas season and with that comes the annual Wagner's Christmas light show. Along with the beautiful light display (and synchronized sound), the official Wagner's Light Facebook page shared the following message:. The lights will officially be on...
CASPER, WY
WIFR

Festival of Lights returns to Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2021 Festival of Lights is back in Sinnissippi Park bringing the holiday magic to resident right here in the community. You can drive through Sinnissippi Park and enjoy dozens of holiday light displays. The lights are on from 5-11 p.m. most Thursday through Sunday nights...
ROCKFORD, IL
WEAU-TV 13

Annual Run For the Lights Returns to Irvine Park

SportScene 13 Saturday (11/27/21) SportScene 13 Saturday (11/27/21) Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later. A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. Light show puts animals in a new light. Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:20 AM UTC. The...
camaspostrecord.com

Holiday lights return to Washougal MX Park

The Washougal MX Park is hosting its second “Holidays in the Hills” lights event, with tours running from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 1. “In light of recent events, we hope this will help brighten your spirit and offer families quality time to enjoy and reflect with one another,” a post on the park’s website states. “This is a great experience for (people of) all ages to enjoy and spend good quality time with loved ones.”
WASHOUGAL, WA
wfxrtv.com

Celebration of Lights returns to Lynchburg’s Riverside Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The annual Celebration of Lights is returning to Riverside Park. Lynchburg Parks & Recreation says the event is a free drive-through light display that is open nightly in December from 5 to 9 p.m. A new display will be at the event this year. A life-size...
LYNCHBURG, VA
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: 17th Annual Turkey Day 5K, drive-thru lights at Saluda Shoals Park and more!

dayton.com

Expanded holiday light show returns downtown this week

Downtown Jingle Lights, an interactive holiday light show, returns for the holiday season this week following a successful debut last year. Downtown Jingle Lights will kick off Friday, Nov. 26 following the Grande Illumination and continue each evening through Saturday, Jan. 1. ExploreGet ready for this week’s kick-off to the...
DAYTON, OH
NBC Los Angeles

Millions of Lights: The Mission Inn Preps Its Big Glow Show

The Festival of Lights begins at sundown on Friday, Nov. 26. Free to see; the hotel has stay-over packages available, too. HERE'S A MERRY MATH PROBLEM: If you had to add up every bulb that brings ethereal illumination to the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa during its famous Festival of Lights, and you had six weeks to count all of them, how many bulbs would you need to count per hour? We'd need to spend a few minutes with our peppermint-scented pens to figure out that festive number, but let's all agree that the final figure would be mightily impressive. There are well over four million lights, and we did type "million" there, which makes sense, since the picturesque landmark fills out a sizable chunk of downtown Riverside. But those millions of lights don't just need to cover the Mission Inn's walls; there are turrets and nooks and cozy corners and balconies to bulb-up, which gives this seasonal scene a storybook-like shimmer.
RIVERSIDE, CA
wamc.org

Holiday light display returns to Springfield's Forest Park

The largest holiday light display in New England returns this week to Springfield’s largest public park. Bright Nights at Forest Park is a 3-mile-long show of holiday scenes, storybook characters, and local landmarks illustrated with more than 670,000 LED lights. This is the 27th consecutive year Bright Nights has been...
SPRINGFIELD, NY
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park, help a child in need through the Salvation Army Angel Tree and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. If you’re looking for some early Christmas holiday events this month, we have some that will light up the Midlands. Starting on Thanksgiving night, you can take a drive through the Holiday Lights on the River. The Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park runs every night through New Years Eve! There will be more than 350 animated light displays, plus a laser light show and a chance to slide down the winter wonder tube slide this year! The drive through display runs each night from 6-10 p.m. and admission is $25 per car. You can find more information on Facebook.
COLUMBIA, SC

