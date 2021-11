Whenever everything seems to be going right for the Milwaukee Bucks, they tend to play things too close for comfort soon after. That was precisely the case in last night’s matchup with the OKC Thunder, where the Bucks looked to be well on their way to a win with a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter, OKC rallied back to cut their deficit to just two points in the fourth quarter. Yet, they never managed to claim a lead in the contest, despite having several opportunities in that fourth quarter. Instead, the Bucks held on to secure a 96-89 victory over the Thunder in a game that was nearly a disaster. With that being said, let us take a closer look at three big takeaways from the contest.

