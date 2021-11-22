Sunday Night Football open thread: Steelers at Chargers

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game. Air Bridgewater ✈️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR — Denver Broncos...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO