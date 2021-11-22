ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai meets with IOC's Thomas Bach via video call

By USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Olympic Committee met via a video call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who went missing earlier this month after accusing a former senior...

IN THIS ARTICLE
