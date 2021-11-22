Missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai meets with IOC's Thomas Bach via video call

A major squash tournament in Malaysia has been cancelled, the sport's governing body said, after the Muslim-majority country sparked anger by refusing to grant visas for Israeli players. It is the latest instance of the Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, barring the country's athletes. The World Team Championship for men had been due to take place in Kuala Lumpur on December 7-12 with 26 squads participating. But the World Squash Federation (WSF) and Malaysia's squash body said that it had been axed because of the "possibility that some nations would be unable to compete due to the lack of confirmation over the issuing of visas".

