Public Health

Cuomo misrepresented COVID-19 nursing home toll, report says

By Editorials
mynbc5.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. — The state Assembly’s investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo concluded that the Democrat’s administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents...

