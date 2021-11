The Rowan University women’s basketball team kickstarted their season by heading to Northampton, Mass. for the Tyler Tip Off Tournament this past weekend. The Profs took on two top-25 teams in the country, No. 7, Tufts University, and No. 23, Smith College. This would start their season 0-2, after losing their first game to Tufts 73-53 and then Smith 70-55.

