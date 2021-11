Originally published Nov. 22, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some passionate Minnesota Vikings fans were pleasantly surprised while traveling home following the team’s victory over the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday afternoon, Cousins posted a video on Instagram, captioned “saw this sweet ride on the way home from the game and had to say hello.” RELATED: Greg Joseph Hits Last-Second Field Goal To Give Vikings 34-31 Win Over Packers The video shows Cousins driving up to a bus with “Vikings Nation” written on it, honking and giving those in the bus a thumbs up. The bus honks back. Watch below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirkcousins) Vikings’ kicker Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal to beat the Packers as time expired on Sunday, sealing the team’s 34-31 win over the Packers. Cousins passed for 341 yards and notched three touchdowns. More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday Family Of 5 Without Home After House Burns Down On Thanksgiving Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter 'A Very Unfortunate Accident': 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Brooklyn Park Shooting Thanksgiving Evening

