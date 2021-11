Starting Sunday against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, these final six games of the regular season will serve as so far the starkest and most rigorous test of Jalen Hurts’ standing with the Eagles. The remaining schedule is soft, and the stakes are relatively high — a playoff berth still possible for a team that is 5-6 but might now be just beginning to find and define itself. Yes, these weeks will be a referendum on the questions and qualities that have hovered around Hurts: his ability to complete passes from the pocket, his durability as the Eagles’ leading rusher and the nexus of their offense, his salary and status as a second-round draft pick.

