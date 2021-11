Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel should get some credit for how he has been willing to adapt and adjust to his new roster for the 2021-22 season. Vogel has historically preferred to play two traditional big men, running counter to the current NBA trend of going smaller and having only one of those types of players on the floor. However, as of recently Vogel has changed up his philosophy and has had Anthony Davis starting at center, a move that seemed to be inevitable after all the talk about it during the offseason.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO