ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

FIU holds on for 74-71 win over UNC Greensboro in OT

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d3WMgHM00

Tevin Brewer made a 3-pointer with 3:24 left in overtime to give Florida International a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 74-71 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday.

Capping a second half that featured seven lead changes and six ties, the Spartans' De'Monte Buckingham made a jumper to even the contest at 65 with 1:54 remaining in regulation, eventually sending the game to overtime.

Clevon Brown posted 18 points to lead the Panthers (4-1), hitting 8 of 10 shots from the floor. Javaunte Hawkins scored 15, while Tevin Brewer and Denver Jones both scored 14. FIU has won four straight.

Buckingham had 21 points to pace the Spartans (4-2). Bas Leyte added 15 points and Dante Treacy scored 13.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 Notable Schools Named Options For Spencer Rattler

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
On3.com

4-star WR Ashton Cozart reevaluating recruitment due to coaching changes

Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart tweeted Monday that he had some big news coming around the corner. Six days later, Cozart decided to slow up and take some more time to think about his recruitment. Cozart tweeted that because of the crazy coaching carousel this cycle,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Greensboro#Fiu#Florida International#Spartans#Panthers#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer rumors

The college football coaching carousel is in full swing and we’re not even out of November yet. This weekend alone we saw Florida hire Louisiana’s Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen, USC hires Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, and Washington finds their next coach in Kalen DeBoer. The Riley news...
NFL
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Georgia Extremely Clear

On Saturday, college football fans will get the matchup they’ve been waiting for all year. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide travel to Atlanta for an SEC championship bout against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia quickly asserted itself as the top team in the nation, thanks to an outstanding defense. But,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
midutahradio.com

Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Pepperdine 86-74 in OT

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime. Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) outscored Pepperdine 15-3. Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon added 14 points. Blaze Nield had seven assists.
UTAH STATE
lamarpa.edu

Seahawks celebrate national ranking with 100-74 win over UpTempo

Five Seahawks scored in double figures as Lamar State College Port Arthur celebrated the news of its national ranking with a 100-74 non-conference win over UpTempo Academy at the Carl Parker Center in Port Arthur on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The Seahawks, ranked No. 18 after back-to-back wins over NJCAA...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
WMBF

Blount, Brown shine in Coastal’s 74-24 win over Erskine

CONWAY, S.C. – Senior forward Aja Blount scored a game-high 18 points and senior guard Tyra Brown added a season-high 15 points as Coastal Carolina easily defeated an overmatched Erskine College squad on Tuesday night at the HTC Center, 74-24. The win lifted Coastal to a 3-0 start on the season, while Erskine remained 0-2 as this was counted as an exhibition for the visitors.
CONWAY, SC
ABC News

Wright scores 29 to lift Marist over VMI 78-74 in OT

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- Ricardo Wright had 29 points as Marist narrowly defeated VMI 78-74 in overtime on Saturday. Noah Harris had 12 points for Marist (2-2). Samkelo Cele added 11 points and eight rebounds. Raheim Sullivan had 11 points. Kamdyn Curfman scored 27 points for the Keydets (2-2). Sean Conway...
gustavus.edu

Women’s Basketball Wins Home Opener 74-57 Over Luther

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in Wednesday’s 74-57 victory over Luther in the home opener. The Gusties improve to 1-1 overall while the Norse drop to 1-3. Rachel Kawiecki (Fy., Richfield) had a standout game after making her first career start. Kawiecki shot 6-of-10 from the field for 16 points and added 14 rebounds for the double-double. She also made 4-of-5 free throws.
fiusports.com

Late Run in Second Half Leads FIU Hoops to 73-60 Win Over Ball State

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Junior Tevin Brewer scored a career-high 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting as the FIU men's basketball team posted a convincing 73-60 victory over Ball State in its opening game at the Jersey Mike's Classic on Thursday night. The Panthers (2-1) outscored the Cardinals 30-17 over the...
ABC News

ABC News

462K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy