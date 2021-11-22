ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Nancy Sherry Thompson

By Naomi Bowles
 8 days ago

Born on March 5, 1942 in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Blake and Lena Johnson Blake.

Nancy, as she was known by her family and friends, was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and reading in her spare time.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thompson; a sister Kay; by brothers Edward, Jackie, Albert, Kenneth, Dana, and Randy.

Those survivors left to cherish her memory include her son, James Thompson of Flat Top, WV; a granddaughter, Shelley Cooke and husband Jimmy of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Carol Young and husband Bob of Mooresville, NC, and Vera Thompson and husband Ron of Flat Top. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 1 PM with Pastor Charles Tilley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley. Friends may visit with the family from noon until time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV.

