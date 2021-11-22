Ronnie Cooper, 74, of Saxon, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2021, after a sudden illness.

Born on December12, 1946, at Beckley, WV, he was the son of the late John A. “Jack” Cooper and Ellen Westmoreland Cooper Tilley of Glen Daniel, WV.

Ronnie was a graduate of Trap Hill High School, Class of 1966. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spend time with his family. He was a member of the Breckenridge Missionary Baptist Church and loved Sunday School.

Ronnie served his country proudly with the 5th Special Forces Security Platoon, 520th Battalion during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor for his selfless heroism, indomitable fighting spirit and extraordinary gallantry when he saved the lives of his comrades. His acts were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Army and reflected great credit upon himself and the Country’s Armed Forces. Also, he was awarded a Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Rifle Expert Medal.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a Sister, Mary Ellen Cooper; Step-Father Daniel J. Tilley; Fathers-in-law, Fred G. Honaker, Sr., and Ferrell M. Anderson; Mother-in-law, Nellie Honaker Anderson; Brothers-in-law, Eddie Milam and Joe Wills.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Linda Honaker Cooper; his constant companion, his Husky Lucky; a Sister, Robin Ward (Bill) of Ocean Springs, MS; a Daughter, Susan Cooper Combs (Bucky) of Bolt, WV; Sons, Joe Cooper (Teresa) of Beckley, WV, and Jack Cooper, II, (Kristi) of Corpus Christi, TX; Grandchildren, JA and Elijah Cooper, Rayna Horton (Preston), Katie Combs (Josh), and Court (Jessica) and Samantha (Jake) Hill; Great Grandchildren, Jaxon, Hunter, Ben and Tyler Horton; Sisters-in-law, Sharon Milam of Saxon, WV, Sandra Wills of Arnett, WV, and Anita Snuffer (Thomas) of Vass, NC; Brothers-in-law, Freddie Honaker (Olivia) of Oak Hill, WV, Kevin Honaker (Cindy) of Saxon, WV, and Barry Honaker (Penny) of Sanford, NC; Life-long friend Nathan Claypool of Bolt, WV; and Vietnam War Buddy Bruce Carbone of Mulberry, FL; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at Breckenridge Missionary Baptist Church, Bolt, WV, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 3 PM with Pastors Dewey Lowe, Corey Brooks, and Thomas Snuffer officiating. Burial will follow in the Jake Honaker Cemetery at Saxon, WV. Friends may visit with the family 2 hours prior to service time at the church.

Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 S. Kanawha St, Beckley, WV.