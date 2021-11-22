Carlos Ray Cox, age 90, of Blue Jay, WV passed away at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Born on June 7, 1931 in Blue Jay, he was the son of the late Homer Johnson Cox and Maude Marie Meadows Cox.

Mr. Cox was a retired strip coal miner, and was a member of Cranberry Baptist Church. “Ray”, as he was known by family and friends, enjoyed gardening, “coon hunting”, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Cox; a daughter, Lisa Lilly; by brothers Elwood, Hershell, Eugene and Howard Cox; a sister Rosella Lilly.

Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Betty Chapman Cox; two sons, Randy Cox of Shady Spring, and Pastor Darrell Cox and wife Marilyn of Mocksville, NC. A sister, Maxine Crews of Beaver; a brother Melvin Cox of Beaver; twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at noon with his son, Pastor Darrell Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at Prosperity, WV. Friends may visit with the family from 10 AM until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be family members and friends.

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV.