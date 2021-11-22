ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapmanville, WV

Frances Seay

By Naomi Bowles
 8 days ago
Born on April 10, 1953, in Logan, WV, Frances was the daughter of the late Clyde Bryant and Margie (Pendleton) Bryant of Chapmanville, WV.

Frances was a graduate of Chapmanville High School and spent her life showing unconditional love to all those blessed to know her. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and enjoyed camping and boat riding.

Frances is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Kenneth Seay; daughter, Kristi (Michael) Salmons of Canton, OH; daughter, Becky (JT) Shaffer of Milton, WV; and son, Kenneth Seay of Logan, WV. Frances’ pride and joy were her grandchildren, Jacob Seay, Katelyn Salmons, Mikayla Salmons, Ryan Shaffer, and Lynnzie Shaffer. Frances was loved by her brothers and sisters, Dana (Teresa) Bryant, Alice (Phillip) Farley, Timmy (Caroline) Bryant, Jo Carol (Paul) Bartley, Neil (Angie) Bryant, Morris Bryant who met her in Heaven and a host of friends and extended family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 1 – 2 pm at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, WV, with services beginning at 2 pm. Reverend Joshua Shaffer will be officiating, and burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens at Godby, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Frances’ honor to the Mayo Clinic, and they encourage others to become organ donors. On January 2, 2011, Frances received a lifesaving transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. Frances was a 10-year liver transplant survivor, and her family is grateful for the selfless decisions made by other organ donors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

