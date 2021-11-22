Ricky a loving father, papaw, uncle, son, and friend went to Heaven to ride a Honda Goldwing with Jesus for eternity on November 18th, 2021. He was born on May 16th, 1956, in Logan, WV. Ricky was the son of Kennis J. Arnold and Lou Arnold of Kistler, WV. Although, he always credited his papaw and granny, Garland and Gladys Clark, with helping to raise him. He was welcomed into heaven by a host of family members he loved and cherished. Ricky was a 1974 graduate of Man High School. Upon graduation he began his work as a jack of all trades and a master of most. He finally settled into his career as a coal miner and mechanic after some time, although he continued to do many side projects for anyone who needed a helping a hand. Ricky was a coal miner for 41 years and was a proud member of the United Mine Workers Association for many of those years. He retired from the mines after many years of hard work and good times on the job. Upon retirement he enjoyed spending time “loafing” around town as he would say, camping in his camper, working on cars and other projects that he had going on, and visiting with his family. Ricky was a proud servant of Jesus Christ and was saved and baptized in 2017. He happily told everyone of the struggles he had went through and how all along Jesus was right there to make sure he made it through. He loved to let people know how good God was to him and his family. Those left to cherish and carry on his legacy are his mother Lou Arnold of Kistler, WV; One brother Charlie Clark and his wife Ginger of Roanoke, VA; Three children Ricky R. Clark II (Bubby) and his wife Brandi of Lexington, SC, Kelly E. Blas and her husband Christian of El Paso, TX, and Grant Gambill of Barboursville, WV; four grandchildren Kaitlyn E. Buskirk, James R. Buskirk, and Brenna M. Buskirk of Logan, WV, and Dane C. Clark of Lexington, SC; as well asmany other nieces, nephews, and cousins who he loved dearly. He loved his phone calls with his cousin Trish Clark of Medina, OH and camping with his niece Sharon Chapman and her husband Bruce along with their family of Fudges Creek, WV. Ricky loved all his motorcycle, four-wheeling, and work buddies and often talked fondly of the trips they would take together across the country and to fight for fair labor practices for the UMWA. Services for Ricky will be held at Becco United Baptist Church at Amherstdale on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021, from 6:00-9:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24th, 2021, at Becco United Baptist church with Rev. P.J. Tomblin officiating, where he will then be laid to rest in Watson Cemetery at Branchland, WV.