Keith Edward Lilly, age 63, of Beckley, WV passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.

Born on August 20, 1958 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Walter Lilly and Hattie Williams Lilly.

He was a disabled social worker for R.E.M. since 2011. Keith, as he was known by family and friends, was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1976.

In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by sisters, Drema Lilly and Thelma Meador.

Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Susan Leigh Worrell Lilly; a son Ryan Wade Lilly and his wife Alissa of Beckley. A grandson, Brentley Lilly; a brother Eddie Lilly and his wife of Grove City, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel in Beckley on Friday, November 26, 2021 at noon with Pastor Jim Bowyer officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley. Friends may visit with the family from 10 AM until time of services on Friday at the the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Lilly, Pete Palko, Chad Meador, Tyler Johnson, and Cody Stack. Honorary pallbearers will be Jordyn Coyle and Ryan Lilly, with Charity Coyle serving as a flower girl.

Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801