ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks: 7 takeaways from a season-crushing loss to the Cardinals

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGrNt_0d3WLlem00

The Seahawks caught the Cardinals at just the right time – Arizona was missing its franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, its top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, plus star pass-rusher J.J. Watt and a host of other important players. All that didn’t matter, as Seattle just couldn’t shake off the funk that’s followed this team throughout the 2021 season.

Another dysfunctional offensive performance and a couple miscues on defense were all it took to cost the Seahawks their most important game of the year – even against a backup quarterback, even on their homefield. Here are seven takeaways from a season-crushing 23-13 loss to the Cards.

1

Game over

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0oNg_0d3WLlem00
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

There are still seven games remaining on the regular season schedule. You can go ahead and put a fork in this team’s playoff hopes, though. At 3-7, the Seahawks are at their lowest point in the Russell Wilson era and their chances of making the playoffs have dropped to just 6%. We’ll see some heroics down the stretch, but this loss effectively ended their season.

2

The offense has hit bottom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqCDm_0d3WLlem00
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

With the exception of a cruising victory over a sloppy Jacksonville team, Seattle’s offense has been utterly dysfunctional ever since Week 5. Today, the whole facade fell apart. The Seahawks went 2/10 on third down and managed just 265 total yards. In the fourth quarter, DeeJay Dallas’ short run ended a streak of 20 straight drives without a touchdown.

3

Time to blow up the offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNwH4_0d3WLlem00
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The core of this unit’s issues take place in the trenches, where the Seahawks are as bad as they’ve ever been in Wilson’s career in pass protection – and that’s really saying something. Deep dropbacks were completely unfeasible as Arizona’s pass rush dominated on the edges. Wilson was sacked four times, losing 27 yards in the process. Priority No. 1 in next year’s NFL draft should be making a serious investment to rebuild this offensive line.

4

Russell Wilson is still not right

Russell Wilson looked better than he did last week in Green Bay. That’s an extremely low bar to hurdle, though. No. 3 is clearly still not himself following the finger injury that put him on injured reserve for a month. Wilson missed several open receivers against Arizona and generally still seems out of sync with his teammates. Wilson finished the game 14/26 for just 207 yards and no touchdowns.

5

Colt McCoy, Seahawks killer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGDjN_0d3WLlem00
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Some guys just have your number, even if they’re never going to play in the Pro Bowl. In the case of Colt McCoy, he just doesn’t miss when he’s facing Seattle. Now 3-0 in his career against the Seahawks, McCoy was happy to dink and dunk his way down the field over and over. He got the ball out quick and made the right decisions, posting a solid line of 35/44, 328 yards, two touchdowns and a 112.9 passer rating.

6

Seattle's defense bent and then it broke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iZOM_0d3WLlem00
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Since Wilson’s injury, the story has been Seattle’s defense doing a total 180 from their early struggles. Today, that unit just couldn’t live up to the high bar that they’ve set recently. The Seahawks got almost no pressure on McCoy, had trouble tackling and nobody had any luck covering tight end Zach Ertz, who posted 88 yards, two touchdowns and drew a back-breaking pass interference penalty. If not for a bunch of misses from Matt Prater, this game wouldn’t have been close.

7

Seahawks down two cornerbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pi075_0d3WLlem00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks entered this game already missing one cornerback, with starting LCB D.J. Reed ruled out due to a groin injury. In the second quarter, Seattle also lost rookie RCB Tre Brown, who went down during the middle of a play and did not return. Sidney Jones and Bless Austin replaced them in the lineup and were a clear step down from the starters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Russell Wilson Doesn't Look the Same

Monday on 2 Pros and Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington double down on Russell Wilson needing more time to get his finger right after having surgery on his mallet finger. Brady Quinn: "You can have one small injury like that, or at least it seems...
NFL
New York Post

Russell Wilson reveals grand plans for his NFL future

Russell Wilson is currently in his 10th NFL season, and as the 32-year-old recently revealed, he’d like to tack an extra 10-plus years onto that. “I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

3 Seahawks who should be looking for new homes in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are very unlikely to make the playoffs in 2021 and need to rebuild some. One of the most frustrating things about this season, one in which Seattle was once again expected to be good enough to make the postseason, is how parts of the team assumed to be good before the season haven’t been good at all.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Don’t Believe This Week’s Russell Wilson News

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a pretty miraculous return from his finger injury suffered earlier this season. Wilson, who suffered a gruesome injury during a game against the Rams, made it back in time for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. However, Wilson is making a claim...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Colt Mccoy
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

10 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks' Week 10 Loss In Green Bay

The Seahawks lost at Lambeau Field for the ninth straight time, postseason included, a streak that dates back to a 2003 loss in Green Bay. Sunday's 17-0 score represented the first shoutout loss for the Seahawks since Week 2 of the 2011 season, and it leaves the Seahawks with a 3-6 record heading into next week's NFC West showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
Yardbarker

Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 17-0 Loss to Packers

Coming out of the bye week with quarterback Russell Wilson set to return from injury, the Seahawks looked rejuvenated and ready to kick off the second half of 2021 in a big way. Instead, they were shut out for the first time in 10 years, falling by a score of 17-0 to the Packers in Green Bay.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Cardinals#Nfl Draft#American Football
Yakima Herald Republic

Even not facing Kyler Murray can't save Russell Wilson, Seahawks for season-crushing loss

Nov. 21—The boos started in the first half. They felt like they started in September. Or last January. Pete Carroll watched the end, his hands alternating between on his hips and clasped behind him. After his final, futile pass fell complete under more pressure, Russell Wilson put on a team cap, and his hands on his hips along the sideline, too.
NFL
Yardbarker

Analysis: 5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks’ Lackluster 23-13 Loss to Cardinals

The Seahawks dropped to 3-7 following a frustrating loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The offense struggled to sustain drives and the defense fell apart in key moments. Here are five plays that ended up deciding Seattle’s fate. First quarter: 3rd and 8, Tre Brown called for pass interference. The...
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks drop to 3-7 after loss to Cardinals and backup QB Colt McCoy

SEATTLE — The schedule says the Seahawks have seven games left this season. But as darkness descended on Lumen Field Sunday afternoon with the Arizona Cardinals departing following a 23-13 victory, it felt like the Cardinals left with all of Seattle’s remaining hopes with them. In a game that was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 710 ESPN Seattle on 23-13 loss to Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks lost for the fifth time in their last six games on Sunday, falling to the Arizona Cardinals 23-13 at Lumen Field to drop to 3-7 on the season. As we do after each Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions from the voices of 710 ESPN Seattle. See what they have to say below, and tune into the station all week for full Seahawks coverage beginning at 6 a.m. Monday with The Mike Salk Show and the weekly Pete Carroll Show with the Seahawks head coach at 9:30 a.m.
NFL
Seattle Times

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ loss to the Cardinals

Cue up the Jim Mora “playoffs?” meme. The postseason hardly seems worth worrying about at this point for the Seahawks after a simply disastrous 23-13 defeat Sunday against an Arizona team playing with backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Give the Seahawks some credit for hanging in there and making hope feel...
NFL
Field Gulls

Colt McCoy destroys Seahawks defense, while offense stinks it up in 23-13 loss to Cardinals

I mean it’s not officially over, but it’s realistically over. The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) are an abysmal football team with a franchise quarterback who is not playing well. The offense is not playing well. The defense was banged up but also pretty damn bad. Colt McCoy thoroughly outplayed Russell Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) sent Seattle to a 23-13 home loss. It was a kind scoreline given Matt Prater missed two FGs and a PAT.
NFL
phoenixmag.com

Cardinals Season of Catching Breaks Continues in Win Over Seahawks

2021 has become the season of catching breaks for the Arizona Cardinals. Now, mind you, they’re still very good and had a much better game plan for backup quarterback Colt McCoy to work with on Sunday against Seattle (as compared to Week 10’s disaster against Carolina). But good teams don’t become great without catching a few breaks along the way. Just ask last year’s Phoenix Suns team that reached the NBA Finals.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy