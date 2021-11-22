Bengals snap skid, topple slumping Raiders 32-13

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders by a wider margin than anyone watching the game would have believed. This was an ugly, ugly game. It started off slow for both sides, but we saw Cincinnati have one of their patented good fourth quarters to really do away with any doubt. How did the fans feel watching this one though?
As the Las Vegas Raiders descend on their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, a few parallels appear between the teams. Both will enter the game at 5-4, saddled with impressive wins and maddening losses, looking to snap losing streaks. Coincidentally, with neither team showing a major advantage over the other. The key to defeating the Bengals relies on balance.
Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals square off for their Week 11 matchup, John Sheeran from Cincy Jungle was kind enough to join me on this week’s episode of the Behind Enemy Lines podcast. Joe Burrow’s development post knee injury. What Ja’Marr Chase has brought to Cincy’s offense...
The 5-4 Bengals were in Vegas on Sunday to take on the 5-4 Raiders in a game that had a lot on the line. Here’s how it all went down. The Bengals had the ball first in a short-lived drive. DE Yannick Ngakoue put the first sack on the board and topped it off by forcing the ball out. Safety Dallin Leavitt recovered the fumble for a big run to the redzone. However, the Las Vegas offense was unable to capitalize and settled for a field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson. The Bengals responded quickly with a drive downfield for a field goal of their own. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the first.
How the Raiders performed in a 32-13 loss to the Bengals. You can’t get any lower than the last letter of the alphabet. At one point between this week and last, the Raiders missed converting on third down 14 straight times. The first half play-calling was bizarre. Meaning not any good. The Raiders had first-and-goal from the 9 and called a run and two passes in the flat. Gained a total of three yards. Derek Carr then checked into a run on third-and-7 from the 50. Kenyan Drake gained three yards. Carr was 19-of-27 for 215 yards with a score, an interception and a fumble. The Raiders have averaged 13 points in five losses.
The Raiders’ offense struggled badly Sunday, gaining just 278 yards in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. This was third loss in a row for the Raiders (5-5), who went from leading the AFC West to barely hanging on to playoff hopes. This is a developing...
The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders head into their meeting both on two-game losing streaks. These teams were among the early surprises in the AFC after starting the season 5-2. But both have hit a skid they are looking to reverse in order to remain in playoff contention. The Bengals are coming off their bye but are 5-13-1 since 2002 in their first game after the bye for the second-worst mark in the NFL.
The 29-13 score in the Cincinnati Bengals’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders doesn’t reflect how hard the offense had to work to find points. The Bengals had to patiently wear down the Raiders defense until the fourth quarter, where they scored two of their three touchdowns while tacking on a field goal for good measure.
LAS VEGAS — On their first-ever trip to Vegas, the Bengals came up money against the Raiders. Evan McPherson tied an NFL record with three field goals of over 50 yards and finished with four while Joe Mixon reached the end zone twice as the Bengals held off the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-13, Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders started the season 3-0, but now are a .500 team struggling to remain relevant after losing three straight games and five of their last seven. Running back Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Evan McPherson kicked four field goals, and the Cincinnati Bengals, coming off their bye week after losing two in a row, dominated the Raiders, 32-13, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Cincinnati Bengals took a little while to really wake up after their bye week, but they eventually pulled away from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. This week the snap counts tell a pretty clear story as to why this team was successful. The question becomes how repeatable this formula for a win really is.
Just the facts: Cincinnati Bengals 32 Las Vegas Raiders 13. Storyline: Raiders defense wilted in the end and Raiders offense mounted only a single TD drive. A season is unraveling with a head coach who had to resign last month and two players waived this month because of off-the-field problems.
Well, Sunday’s loss makes it three in a row for the Las Vegas Raiders, and to be honest, it feels a lot worse than that. Wednesday will make it a full calendar month since the last Raiders victory and the team hasn’t shown many signs of being able to turn things around.
Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals offense to four fourth-quarter scoring drives to catapult the visiting team to a 32-13 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Joe Mixon also played a big part, rushing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals get back in the win column and improve to 6-4 while the Raiders have now lost three straight, falling to .500 on the season.
Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled ran for a score and passed for another one and the Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2009
The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Comments / 0