More than 20 people injured after SUV plows into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin

By: Shelley Bortz WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The search continues for the killer of an 18-year-old man after police say he was shot and left for dead in a vacant lot in the City of Washington. The woman who found the body, a mother herself, said it’s a sight she’ll never forget. “This was somebody’s child laying the yard next to me,” Monica Scott said. It was around 9:15 a.m. Sunday when Scott let her dogs outside and she said they would not stop barking so she went upstairs to look out the window. There, she saw what she believed to...

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO