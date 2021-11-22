ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

More than 20 people injured after SUV plows into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin

By THERESA BRAINE
Sacramento Bee
 8 days ago

At least 20 people were injured and one person reportedly died when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening. A marching band was playing “Jingle Bells” and the crowd was jovial as the parade wound through downtown Waukesha, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, when...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Sacramento Bee

Fallen 100,000-pound oak tree crushes man in California home, firefighters say

An enormous oak tree toppled onto an Encino, California, home in the dead of night, crushing a 64-year-old man in a second-story bedroom, firefighters said. Los Angeles Fire Department crews tried to extricate the man from the wreckage, but he was pronounced dead, a news release said. “I’ve never experienced...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

Woman With Concealed Carry Permit Shoots At Would-Be Gunpoint Carjacker In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman fought back and fired her own gun when a would-be carjacker pointed a gun at her outside a bank in Roseland on Monday afternoon. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry talked with the woman exclusively afterward. She did not appear on camera, but did speak for an audio recording. The woman fired at the carjacker when he approached her at gunpoint just as she was getting into her car in the parking lot of the Chase Bank at 10260 S. Michigan Ave. Hours later, a bullet casing from the shots the woman fired remained lying on the ground. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Wake Up Wyoming

32 Year Old Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, Lindsay Ritter, 32-year-old Wyoming resident, was killed in a traffic accident on Nov. 27 around 7:45 P.M. in Converse County near Glenrock. Based on the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by Ritter was eastbound towards Glenrock when it went off the...
WYOMING STATE
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Crashing into Tree at Miami International Mall

An investigation is underway after a terrifying crash in the parking lot of Miami International Mall in Doral Thursday. Footage shows what appears to be a blue car that crashed into a tree. The top of the car was flattened and the front end of the car missing. There was also damage to a tree that was right next to the car.
DORAL, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Body Found In Vacant Lot In Washington

By: Shelley Bortz WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The search continues for the killer of an 18-year-old man after police say he was shot and left for dead in a vacant lot in the City of Washington. The woman who found the body, a mother herself, said it’s a sight she’ll never forget. “This was somebody’s child laying the yard next to me,” Monica Scott said. It was around 9:15 a.m. Sunday when Scott let her dogs outside and she said they would not stop barking so she went upstairs to look out the window. There, she saw what she believed to...
WASHINGTON, PA
Person
Tony Evers
cbslocal.com

Body Found In Vacant Lot

Police in the City of Washington are investigating after a body was found with a gunshot wound in a vacant lot on Sunday morning. KDKA's Shelley Bortz has the latest.
WASHINGTON, PA
#Suv#Milwaukee#Accident#Wdjt Tv#Police Daniel Thompson#Wgn Tv
CBS Chicago

‘It Sounded Like An Automatic Weapon’: Video Captures Rapid Gunfire In River North Shooting That Left Two Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are injured after a shooting in River North left one with a graze wound to the face and the other shot in the leg and the face. The shooting happened on Huron Street just outside Green Door Tavern, where a bullet was still lodged in the side Sunday evening. The latest data shows that shootings in the 18th Police District are up 63% this year compared to the same time last year. Videos posted to Twitter give a glimpse of the rapid gunfire heard overnight in River North. “It sounded like an automatic weapon going off, probably 20 to 30...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Man Shot, Wounded While Apparently Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter In Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot and wounded Monday morning while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in Exposition Park. The shooting happened at about 1:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 35th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The car’s owner saw a man under his car, and when he got up holding an “unknown object,” the owner pulled out a gun and shot him, police said. The alleged thief ran from the scene but was found by officers. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The shooting is under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sacramento Bee

Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles, including ambulance, in Arden Arcade

A pedestrian died early Saturday after being struck by a pair of vehicles, including a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District ambulance, in Arden Arcade. The Sacramento woman was struck by an Infiniti G35, then an on-duty Metro Fire ambulance, about 11:50 p.m. Friday in the No. 2 lane of northbound Fulton Avenue near Maison Way, the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office said Monday in a news release.
CBS Chicago

Car Slams Into North Riverside Lounge After Driver Is Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — A car slammed into a lounge in North Riverside Monday night, minutes after its driver was shot at Des Plaines Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park. Illinois State Police said at 8:18 p.m., they were called for a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower at Des Plaines Avenue. The driver of the crashed vehicle had been shot, and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The car crashed into the Bar-Tini Lounge at 2433 Des Plaines Ave. in Riverside, about a mile and a half south of the Eisenhower exit. The investigation had just begun late Monday. Further details were not immediately available. As of Nov. 18, Illinois State Police had responded to 213 expressway shootings in the Chicago area. Compare that to 128 in all of last year.
ILLINOIS STATE

