Former Buckeye Musa Jallow finds a home at Charlotte

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
 8 days ago

NASSAU, Bahamas — Charlotte has seven transfers on its men’s basketball roster, and one of them will be familiar to Ohioans watching the 49ers’ game against Toledo on Monday at noon in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

Musa Jallow started 28 games, including three in the NCAA tournament, during an injury-plagued four-year career at Ohio State. The Bloomington, Ind. native was a four-star recruit and prized member of the Buckeyes’ 2017 class, which was ranked first in the Big Ten.

But as injuries persisted and Chris Holtmann piled up coveted recruiting classes, Jallow thought a fresh start was best for both parties. So on March 31, he made the difficult decision to announce his transfer from Ohio State.

“Despite my efforts, my basketball career has been far from perfect these past four years,” Jallow said. “But I continue to hold high expectations for myself.”

Two ankle surgeries led to a medical redshirt in 2019-20, and the 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard suffered another ankle injury last February that he played through. Jallow also dealt with a significant tendon injury in his shooting hand, hampering his preparation as the 2020-21 season approached. (Jallow hasn’t played this season while rehabbing his ankles and hand.)

As his offense suffered, he became an elite defender. Jallow was Ohio State’s best perimeter defender and helped lead the Buckeyes to 21 wins, a Big Ten championship game appearance, and No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, where OSU became just the ninth 2 seed to lose to a No. 15 seed.

“Musa has a really good understanding of what he brings to the team,” OSU guard C.J. Walker said last season. “Everybody’s confident in Musa, whether it’s defense, attacking the rim, getting offensive rebounds or guarding the best player, we all believe in him and he knows what he needs to do once he gets in the game and he does it at a high level, brings energy.”

Jallow only averaged 2.9 points in a career-high 15.6 minutes, shooting a career-low 56.5 percent from the free throw line and missing 17 of 18 three-pointers. He barely attempted two field goals per game.

“I am grateful for every moment that I’ve spent here at The Ohio State University since I enrolled as a 17-year-old,” Jallow said upon entering the transfer portal. “I have learned and grown from every experience, positive or negative. This university has shaped the person that I am today.

“I am thankful for the opportunities given to me by the coaches and the entire program to play extremely high-level and meaningful games. Also for the opportunity to receive my undergraduate degree from such a highly-regarded institution.”

Holtmann called Jallow “a joy to coach,” adding that Jallow is “a talented player and a tremendous person. Despite battling injuries these past two years, he has made a very positive impact on our team.”

Dozens of schools contacted Jallow, who found a fit with Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez, a former Virginia assistant who had recruited Jallow out of high school. At Bloomington North, Jallow scored more than 1,000 points and shot better than 50 percent. As a senior, the Indiana all-star averaged 24.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

The prior relationship paid dividends for Sanchez as he tries to restore Charlotte basketball to past glory that includes a Final Four (1977) and nine NCAA tournament appearances from 1992-2005. In his three seasons, Charlotte is 36-50 overall and 20-32 in Conference USA.

“Musa is a great defender with a unique skill set,” Sanchez said. “I recruited him out of high school, so he's someone I have been familiar with for a long time. He's another guy with tremendous experience playing in big games and playing at a high level. We are excited to have him join our program.”

The 49ers are 3-0 this season, with four players averaging at least 10 points per game, led by 6-foot-1 junior guard Jahmir Young’s 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and less than two turnovers.

“During the recruiting process, coach sold me on his master plan to take the 49ers program back to the top,” Jallow said. “The relationship I developed with coach Sanchez was unmatched, as well as his belief in my ability to help the program.”

