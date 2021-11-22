ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Solid, Liquid, or Gas? Visual “Fingerprints” Quickly Identify Physical State of Tissues and Cancer Tumors

By Jennifer Chu, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe method could be a route to quicker, less invasive cancer diagnoses. As an organism grows, the feel of it changes too. In the initial stages, an embryo takes on an almost fluid-like state that allows its cells to divide and expand. As it matures, its tissues and organs firm up...

A Stealthy Way To Combat Tumors: Immune Cells Disguised As Cancer Cells

MIT biologists show that helper immune cells disguised as cancer cells can help rejuvenate T cells that attack tumors. Under the right circumstances, the body’s T cells can detect and destroy cancer cells. However, in most cancer patients, T cells become disarmed once they enter the environment surrounding a tumor.
MedicalXpress

Key factor sustaining malignant tumor state identified

In a study published in Nature Cancer, researchers led by Prof. Cedric Blanpain, WELBIO investigator, Director of the Laboratory of Stem Cells and Cancer and Professor at the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Belgium, demonstrated that NR2F2 is an essential regulator of malignant tumor state by controlling cancer stem cell and tumor maintenance in mouse and human cancers.
ajmc.com

Review Identifies Elevated Cancer Prevalence in Patients With ASMD

A small cohort of patients with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) showed higher rates of cancer compared with the general population, according to recent findings. Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) is a rare inherited lysosomal storage disease that can progress rapidly in infancy or chronically in either infancy or adulthood. Patients with chronic ASMD typically show hepatosplenomegaly, secondary anemia, thrombocytopenia, and interstitial lung disease (ILD). According to a recent review published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, patients with chronic ASMD may also be at a higher risk of cancer.
ajmc.com

Review Finds Room for Improvement in MRD Detection Via Liquid Biopsy for Solid Tumor Cancers

A recent review outlined advances and challenges in utilizing liquid biopsy to detect measures such as circulating tumor DNA in patients with solid tumors. Minimal residual disease (MRD) is a known indicator of possible short- or long-term relapse in patients with hematological cancers and solid tumors. Recent research has focused on the most reliable ways to detect MRD in non-hematological cancers, including the potential of accurate, minimally invasive liquid biopsies for solid tumors. A review published in Cancers discussed the impact MRD detection may have on cancer patient management and the various methodologies used to detect MRD though liquid biopsy in solid tumor cancers.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover the Mode of Action of Essential Proteins Involved in Cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease

The proteins that belong to the HAT family are essential for life as they transport amino acids across the cell membrane. Although the members of this family are practically identical, some transport certain amino acids and not others. This specialization determines their involvement in specific functions, such as cell growth or neuronal functions, and consequently in related diseases like cancer or neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer´s disease. What confers this specificity and diversity of functions? This is one of the questions asked by researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) and the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona), who led the study, and one whose answer has been published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
targetedonc.com

TAK-981 Shown Safe With Efficacy Signal in Solid Tumors and Lymphomas

Subasumstat was found to have a manageable safety profile along with preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors or relapsed/refractory lymphoma. Subasumstat (TAK-981), a first-in-class, investigational, SUMO-activating enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors or relapsed/refractory lymphoma, was found to have a...
healio.com

Early data from CAR macrophage trial show cell therapy is safe, feasible for solid tumors

Three patients have been safely treated with CT-0508, a novel cell-based therapy, according to initial results of a phase 1 trial presented at Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting. CT-0508 (Carisma Therapeutics) is an autologous, gene-edited chimeric antigen receptor macrophage therapy that targets the HER2 protein in tumor...
Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
MedicalXpress

Analysis of proteins in tissue can lead to improved cancer therapy

Analyzing all the proteins that exist in a tissue type (the so-called proteome) can provide vital information on the causes of diseases and how they can best be treated. We talk to Janne Lehtiö, professor at the Department of Oncology-Pathology, about proteome-based medicine and what it can contribute to personalized cancer therapy.
Nature.com

Omeprazole suppresses aggressive cancer growth and metastasis in mice through promoting Snail degradation

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor that has recently been reported to exhibit anticancer activity against several types of cancer. However, the anticancer mechanisms of omeprazole remain elusive. Snail is an oncogenic zinc finger transcription factor; aberrant activation of Snail is associated with the occurrence and progression of cancer. In this study, we investigated whether Snail acted as a direct anticancer target of omeprazole. We showed that omeprazole displayed a high binding-affinity to recombinant Snail protein (Kd"‰="‰0.076"‰mM), suggesting that omeprazole directly and physically binds to the Snail protein. We further revealed that omeprazole disrupted CREB-binding protein (CBP)/p300-mediated Snail acetylation and then promoted Snail degradation through the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway in HCT116 cells. Omeprazole treatment markedly suppressed Snail-driven epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in aggressive HCT116, SUM159, and 4T1 cancer cells in vitro and reduced EMT-associated tumor invasion and metastasis in cancer cell xenograft models. Omeprazole also inhibited tumor growth by limiting Snail-dependent cell cycle progression. Overall, this study, for the first time, identifies Snail as a target of omeprazole and reveals a novel mechanism underlying the therapeutic effects of omeprazole against cancer. This study strongly suggests that omeprazole may be an excellent auxiliary drug for treating patients with malignant tumors.
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
scitechdaily.com

Lung Autopsies of COVID-19 Patients Reveal How Virus Spreads and Damages Tissue, Treatment Clues

SARS-CoV-2 prevents lung tissue repair, regeneration. Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
The Conversation U.S.

Reverse vaccination technique in mice suggests new way to teach the immune system not to attack lifesaving treatments

Autoimmune conditions like Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis arise when an immune system mistakenly attacks its own body’s proteins, cells and organs. Not only do these conditions make the body attack itself, they can also destroy the medications intended to treat them. A reverse vaccination approach my...
New Scientist

AI can quickly identify structure of drugs designed for ‘legal highs’

An AI tool can quickly suggest possible candidates for the chemical structures of psychoactive “designer drugs” from a simple analysis. The tool could fast-track the development of lab tests that screen the use of drugs with similar effects to substances such as cocaine and heroin, but aren’t detectable with current tests.
cancernetwork.com

Trial-Ineligible Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors More Likely to Receive Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Monotherapy

Patients with advanced cancers who were ineligible for trials were more likely to receive frontline immune checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy than patients with the same advanced cancers who were eligible for trials. Patients with advanced solid cancers who did not meet eligibility criteria for clinical trials were more likely to preferentially...
EurekAlert

By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
