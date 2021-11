Starting in 2022, the Brit Awards will remove separate male and female prizes for best solo and best international act. The gendered categories will be replaced with two gender-neutral awards: Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year. “The Brits have committed to making the show more inclusive,” the organizers said in a statement on Twitter. On the awards show’s website, they added it was about “celebrating artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them, as part of the Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO