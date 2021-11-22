ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2021 American Music Awards: See The Full List Of Winners

By Hayden Brooks
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The 2021 American Music Awards are set to take place on Sunday night (November 21) to honor some of today’s biggest music stars.

The three-hour ceremony, which will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will see some of the biggest chart-toppers, including Olivia Rodrigo , The Weeknd and Bad Bunny , vie for some honorable titles . When it comes to honorees, Rodrigo scored her first-ever nominations, leading the pack with seven honors, followed by Abel with six and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat , Giveon with five nods apiece. If Rodrigo conquers five of her seven honors, she could break the record for most wins for a first-time nominee as Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber are tied for the accomplishment at four each.

If you want more from the fan-voted ceremony, which will be hosted by Cardi B , make sure you come back later for a full list of winners!

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Ariana Grande
  • BTS ** WINNER **
  • Drake
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • 24kGoldn
  • Giveon
  • Masked Wolf
  • Olivia Rodrigo ** WINNER **
  • The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

  • Erica Banks "Buss It"
  • Måneskin "Beggin'"
  • Megan Thee Stallion "Body" ** WINNER **
  • Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
  • Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
  • Cardi B "Up"
  • Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
  • Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
  • The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

  • AJR
  • BTS
  • Glass Animals
  • Maroon 5
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

  • Ariana Grande, Positions
  • Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
  • Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
  • Taylor Swift, evermore ** WINNER **
  • The Kid LAROI, F— LOVE

FAVORITE POP SONG

  • BTS "Butter"  ** WINNER **
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
  • Dua Lipa "Levitating"
  • Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

  • Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
  • Gabby Barrett - Goldmine
  • Lee Brice - Hey World
  • Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here
  • *Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

  • Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"
  • Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"
  • Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones"
  • Luke Combs "Forever After All"
  • Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Polo G
  • Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Cardi B
  • Coi Leray
  • Erica Banks
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

  • Drake - Certified Lover Boy
  • Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die
  • Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
  • Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
  • Rod Wave - SoulFly

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

  • Cardi B "Up"  ** WINNER **
  • Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"
  • Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"
  • Polo G "RAPSTAR"
  • Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

  • Chris Brown
  • Giveon
  • Tank
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

  • Doja Cat
  • H.E.R.
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Jhené Aiko
  • SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

  • Doja Cat - Planet Her
  • Giveon - When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
  • H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
  • Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
  • Queen Naija - missunderstood

FAVORITE R&B SONG

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
  • Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"
  • H.E.R. "Damage"
  • Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna
  • Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • KAROL G
  • Natti Natasha
  • ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
  • Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

  • Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO ** WINNER **
  • Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
  • KAROL G - KG0516
  • Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO
  • Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
  • Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
  • Farruko "Pepas"
  • Kali Uchis "telepatía"
  • Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

  • AJR
  • All Time Low
  • Foo Fighters
  • Glass Animals
  • Machine Gun Kelly ** WINNER **

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

  • CAIN
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Elevation Worship
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

  • Kanye West
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Koryn Hawthorne
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

  • David Guetta
  • ILLENIUM
  • Marshmello
  • Regard
  • Tiësto

