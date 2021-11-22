2021 American Music Awards: See The Full List Of Winners

Photo: Getty Images

The 2021 American Music Awards are set to take place on Sunday night (November 21) to honor some of today’s biggest music stars.

The three-hour ceremony, which will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will see some of the biggest chart-toppers, including Olivia Rodrigo , The Weeknd and Bad Bunny , vie for some honorable titles . When it comes to honorees, Rodrigo scored her first-ever nominations, leading the pack with seven honors, followed by Abel with six and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat , Giveon with five nods apiece. If Rodrigo conquers five of her seven honors, she could break the record for most wins for a first-time nominee as Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber are tied for the accomplishment at four each.

If you want more from the fan-voted ceremony, which will be hosted by Cardi B , make sure you come back later for a full list of winners!

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS ** WINNER **

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo ** WINNER **

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks "Buss It"

Måneskin "Beggin'"

Megan Thee Stallion "Body" ** WINNER **

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Cardi B "Up"

Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift, evermore ** WINNER **

The Kid LAROI, F— LOVE

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS "Butter" ** WINNER **

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Gabby Barrett - Goldmine

Lee Brice - Hey World

Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here

*Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"

Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"

Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones"

Luke Combs "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion - Good News

Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave - SoulFly

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B "Up" ** WINNER **

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"

Polo G "RAPSTAR"

Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Giveon - When It's All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Queen Naija - missunderstood

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"

H.E.R. "Damage"

Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO ** WINNER **

Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G - KG0516

Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"

Farruko "Pepas"

Kali Uchis "telepatía"

Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly ** WINNER **

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST