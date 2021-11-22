2021 American Music Awards: See The Full List Of Winners
The 2021 American Music Awards are set to take place on Sunday night (November 21) to honor some of today’s biggest music stars.
The three-hour ceremony, which will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will see some of the biggest chart-toppers, including Olivia Rodrigo , The Weeknd and Bad Bunny , vie for some honorable titles . When it comes to honorees, Rodrigo scored her first-ever nominations, leading the pack with seven honors, followed by Abel with six and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat , Giveon with five nods apiece. If Rodrigo conquers five of her seven honors, she could break the record for most wins for a first-time nominee as Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber are tied for the accomplishment at four each.
If you want more from the fan-voted ceremony, which will be hosted by Cardi B , make sure you come back later for a full list of winners!
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- BTS ** WINNER **
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo ** WINNER **
- The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
- Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
- Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
- Erica Banks "Buss It"
- Måneskin "Beggin'"
- Megan Thee Stallion "Body" ** WINNER **
- Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
- Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
- Cardi B "Up"
- Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
- Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
- The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
- AJR
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Ariana Grande, Positions
- Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
- Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
- Taylor Swift, evermore ** WINNER **
- The Kid LAROI, F— LOVE
FAVORITE POP SONG
- BTS "Butter" ** WINNER **
- Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
- Dua Lipa "Levitating"
- Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kacey Musgraves
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
- Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
- Gabby Barrett - Goldmine
- Lee Brice - Hey World
- Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here
- *Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
- Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"
- Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"
- Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones"
- Luke Combs "Forever After All"
- Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
- Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Erica Banks
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
- Drake - Certified Lover Boy
- Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die
- Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
- Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
- Rod Wave - SoulFly
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
- Cardi B "Up" ** WINNER **
- Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"
- Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"
- Polo G "RAPSTAR"
- Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
- Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
- Doja Cat - Planet Her
- Giveon - When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
- H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
- Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
- Queen Naija - missunderstood
FAVORITE R&B SONG
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
- Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
- Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"
- H.E.R. "Damage"
- Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
- Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO ** WINNER **
- Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
- KAROL G - KG0516
- Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO
- Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
- Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
- Farruko "Pepas"
- Kali Uchis "telepatía"
- Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo Fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly ** WINNER **
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
- CAIN
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- Lauren Daigle
- Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
- Kanye West
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Maverick City Music
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
- David Guetta
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello
- Regard
- Tiësto
