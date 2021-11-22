ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Looks From The 2021 American Music Awards Included A Gold-Plated Face Mask

Cover picture for the articleThis year has certainly seen a return to glamour, particularly on award show red carpets. And just when you thought the decadent year of neon-colored gowns and sultry cutouts was over, the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) swept in with some seriously memorable fashion looks. Yes, stars like Cardi B, Jennifer...

