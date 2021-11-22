ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna sad over dog’s sale of her former mansion

By George Lenker
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Madonna has expressed (faux) sadness that the world’s richest dog, Gunther VI, is selling her former mansion in Miami. Gunther VI was named the world’s richest dog after...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 2

AOL Corp

World's Wealthiest Dog (Yes, Dog!) Selling Madonna's Former Miami Mansion for $32 Million

The richest dog in the world could soon become even richer!. A very lucky German Shepherd named Gunther VI is the beneficiary of a trust which owns a nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath Miami estate once occupied by Madonna. The waterfront home was passed on to Gunther by his inheritance, and he has listed it for a whopping $31.75 million, PEOPLE can confirm.
Dirt

World’s Wealthiest Dog Asks $32 Million for Madonna’s Former Miami Estate

Click here to read the full article. This estate has truly gone to the dogs. Believe it or not, a handsome German shepherd named Gunther VI owns this Miami mansion, and he also boasts a net worth of half a billion bucks. Yes, that is certainly a lot of Beggin’ Strips. So how did Gunther make his money? Silicon Valley tech startup? Cryptocurrency trading? Derivative swaps? TikTok? Nope. He made it the old fashioned way: he inherited it from his grandfather, Gunther IV, who also inherited from his sire — that would be, of course, Gunther III, who was bequeathed a...
cltampa.com

An actual dog is selling its Florida mansion, which once belonged to Madonna

Gunther the German shepherd, a dog with generational wealth thanks to a $500 million-dollar trust, is now selling his Florida waterfront mansion formerly owned by mega pop star Madonna. Located 3029 Brickell Ave., in Miami, the 7,947-square-foot Tuscan-style villa comes with nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a...
The Independent

Madonna under fire for sharing ‘horrible’ knife photo and revealing her team have been working ‘for free’

Madonna has come under fire for an Instagram post that’s been called “horrible” by her followers.The singer shared a selection of photos promoting her controversial V Magazine shoot, with one image showing photographer Steven Klein holding a knife to her throat.While many replied urging Madonna to refrain from sharing similar images in the future, the “Like a Virgin” singer then raised questions about how she treats her workers due to the caption she wrote underneath.While saying that they had completed the shoot ”against all the odds” on an “almost zero budget”, Madonna wrote: “Art is not dead if you...
imdb.com

Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Pranks Her Daughter With Madonna's Racy Photo

It appears Kate Beckinsale's best asset is her humor. The Underworld alum proved just how hilarious she can be after sharing a cheeky conversation she had with her 22-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen. Taking to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, the English actress revealed that she pranked her daughter and made her believe that she had posted a risqué photo of her butt online. The snapshot was actually of Madonna, who had shared the image, along with several other racy pics, on Instagram hours earlier. "Do you think it's too much that I posted this? The thing is my ass looks good," Kate asked her...
People

Madonna Drinks Gin from the Bottle in Her Gym: 'Today's Workout'

Madonna is giving a glimpse at her fitness routine, which includes staying hydrated. The seven-time Grammy Award winner, 63, drank some Seventy One gin from the bottle as she posed on a weight bench in her gym, Thursday on Instagram. "Today's Workout," Madonna wrote in the caption. She also promoted...
