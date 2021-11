Texas A&M's chances of landing in a New Year's Day bowl game (as opposed to a New Year's Six bowl game) were still considered to be quite good by most outlets as the Aggies prepared to go to Baton Rouge to face off against LSU. However, a last second 27-24 loss to the Tigers now has them going to a multitude of possible locales, some of them familiar and some of them close to home.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO