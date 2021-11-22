ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion Take Home 3 Awards Each

By Sydney Odman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Worldwide sensation BTS took home the top honor for artist of the year Sunday at the American Music Awards , along with awards for favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for their hit single “Butter,” while Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion also scored three wins.

Taylor Swift broke her own record for the most AMA wins in history, nabbing the award for favorite female pop artist.

The show, hosted by Cardi B at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, opened with Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, coming off the recent release of their collaboration album An Evening With Silk Sonic .

“I ain’t gonna lie, I’m nervous, I’m shaking,” Cardi B said of her hosting debut. She informed the audience that the theme of the evening would be celebrating hometowns, as she gave a shoutout to hers — the Bronx in New York City. In the pit surrounding the stage, attendees were masked, while VIP guests remained unmasked in socially distanced seating.

Later, Cardi B addressed Jojo Siwa in the audience, pleading with the social media star to surprise her daughter — whom the rapper shares with Migos’ Offset — as a Christmas gift. Despite her best efforts, Cardi claimed that Siwa was fully booked for the holidays.

“Lemme tell you something, y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on Jojo Siwa,” Cardi said.

In response, Siwa took to the stage while presenting the award for Favorite Pop Duo or Group. “I’m gonna see what I can do. I’m gonna try and make Christmas happen, I promise,” Siwa said. The presenter also urged the audience to vote for her on Dancing With The Stars that week, in which Siwa is a finalist.

As they presented the award for favorite rock artist, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort shared an exclusive look at their upcoming musical film West Side Story , directed by Steven Spielberg.

First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo performed “traitor” off her hit album SOUR , accompanied by her acoustic guitar. Rodrigo also took home the award for new artist of the year. “Writing songs is my favorite thing in the whole world and I’m so grateful for everyone who’s embraced my music,” the 18-year-old said in her acceptance speech.

Additional performers included BTS and Coldplay, Chlöe, Måneskin, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown and Walker Hayes. Diplo served as the show’s first-ever musical curator, in which the record producer DJ’ed the event throughout the night.

Jennifer Lopez also performed “On My Way,” a track from her upcoming film Marry Me , a romantic musical starring Lopez and Owen Wilson. Clips of the film played onstage alongside the pop star, who is a three-time AMA winner.

In their “Battle of Boston” collaboration, New Kids on the Block and New Edition joined forces for a medley performance of their greatest hits, respectively. The Massachusetts-based boybands had the audience on their feet and dancing throughout the performance.

Despite previously being confirmed to perform, AMA nominee and winner Megan Thee Stallion was not in attendance.

In her second win of the night, Swift secured the award for best pop album for her quarantine-era release evermore , the sister album to Swift’s folklore . Although she was not in attendance, Swift gave her acceptance speech virtually, thanking fans for their support of not only evermore , but also her recent re-release of Red (Taylor’s Version) . “I’m so lucky to be in your life and to get to have you in mine,” the singer-songwriter said. Swift broke her record for the most AMAs won by an artist yet again, now boasting 34 awards over the course of her career.

Following their night of success, BTS closed out the show with a performance of “Butter.”

A complete list of the 2020 AMA winners follows.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks “Buss It”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande “Positions”
Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Taylor Swift “evermore”
The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”

FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
Lee Brice “Hey World”
Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
Rod Wave “SoulFly”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija “missunderstood”

FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”
Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
KAROL G “KG0516”
Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto

CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

2021 American Music Awards: Ranking the 26 Best Looks of the Night

This year at the American Music Awards, the stars came dressed to impress at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Cardi B, the second female rapper in history to do so following Queen Latifah back in 1995. Zoe Wees' fiery hair popped from her all-white outfit. Givēon kept...
MUSIC
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Risky High-Slit Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Jimmy Choo Pumps With Diamond Chains at American Music Awards

You can always depend on Chloe Bailey to bring the heat to a red carpet. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a black velvet gown complete with cutouts and a thigh-high slit by Monsoori. Bailey’s Monsoori dress was fitting for the occasion as she has been making a name for herself in the industry and fashion world. Since going solo, she has been experimenting with new silhouettes, designers and colorful locs. She tied her look together with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps that featured a stiletto heel and diamond chains on the ankle....
MUSIC
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
NME

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus react to Grammys 2022 snubs

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus have reacted to being snubbed by the Grammys 2022. The nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced yesterday (November 23), with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, J. Cole and Jon Batiste leading the way with the most nods. Next year’s...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

BTS crowned artist of the year at American Music Awards

South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.” “Seven boys from Korea, united […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
MUSIC
