NFL

Titans' winners and losers from Week 11 loss to Texans

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Tennessee Titans’ winning streak came to a screeching halt in Week 11, and the loss came against the lowly Houston Texans of all teams.

So, how the hell did this happen?

Well, two of our keys to the game for the Titans were not turning the ball over on offense, and keeping Tyrod Taylor in the pocket. Tennessee failed miserably at both, but the former key was a much bigger issue.

The Titans turned the ball over five times, and four of those came from Ryan Tannehill, who has been sloppy all year and now has 12 picks, five more than he had all of 2020.

Making matters worse, three of the Titans’ five total turnovers (one came from Chester Rogers on a muffed punt return) handed the Texans red zone trips, all of which led to points.

As you’d expect, Tannehill and Rogers were our biggest “losers” from Week 11, but there were a few “winners” worth mentioning despite the loss.

Winner: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

In a game where A.J. Brown and Marcus Johnson exited early, Westbrook-Ikhine stepped up with the best game of his career. The 2020 undrafted free agent reeled in seven receptions for 107 yards, both career-highs. His long gain of 46 was also a career-high.

Loser: Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill had his worst game as a Titan on Sunday. He threw for 323 yards and a score, while completing 67 percent of his passes, but he also threw four picks and had other misfires throughout the game. Adding to that, the Texans couldn’t hang on to at least two other passes that should’ve been picked.

One of Tannehill’s interceptions came in the red zone, and two others gave the Texans the ball in the red zone. The Titans quarterback now has 12 interceptions this season, five more than he had in all of 2020.

Winner: Dez Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick’s career got off a rough start after he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, but the rookie has worked hard to get back on the field, leading to his having a career game in Week 11.

The Louisville product reeled in career-highs with three catches for 35 yards, and he scored the first touchdown of his career. Fitzpatrick’s catches moved the chains on a few occasions.

Depending on what happens with the injuries to Brown and Johnson, Fitzpatrick could see an expanded role moving forward.

Loser: Chester Rogers

One of the Titans’ five turnovers came when Rogers had a punt hit off his foot, which resulted in the Texans recovering it at the six-yard line. Houston would go on to score in what was one of three gifted red-zone trips.

Rogers, who was more concerned with blocking the gunner on the play, easily could have avoided what was a massive blunder. Just poor awareness on his part.

Winner: Dontrell Hilliard

Hilliard had his own blunder with a fumble near the end zone, but thankfully he got bailed out by Anthony Firkser, who recovered to score a Titans touchdown.

Other than that, Hilliard was Tennessee’s best back in Week 11. He tallied a team-high 5.0 yards per carry, and he led all Titans backs with 15 touches and 82 yards. He has certainly warranted more looks moving forward.

Winner: Elijah Molden

Molden tallied six tackles on the afternoon, but his biggest came on a third-down play that stopped Houston from moving the chains, giving the Titans a chance to mount a comeback.

The rookie cornerback also added one pass defensed, and he had Tennessee’s lone QB hit of the afternoon, which nearly resulted in a safety. He was all over the place on Sunday.

Loser: Randy Bullock

Bullock missed his first extra point since Week 5. It could have proven very costly if Tennessee had actually shown up on offense, as the misfire led to Tennessee losing by two scores instead of one.

More Week 11 headlines

