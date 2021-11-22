Extra Points: Colts rout Bills in Week 11

Week 11 already? Where did the season go? Lucky for us at the 9/17ths mark, Buffalo has barely played just over half of their season. We have 8 more regular season games left and hopefully several more after that! Last week, most of us picked the Bills to beat the Jets and about half of the correct guessers predicted a blow-out of some fashion. While nobody predicted a correct score of 45-17, DigitalDreamer woke up from their slumber dreaming of spreadsheet heaven to get the closest to the correct score, and even had the Jets total correct. Congratulations! Enjoy seeing your name up on the Wall of Winners. . .

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO