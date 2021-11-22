ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Extra Points: Colts rout Bills in Week 11

By Jon Scott
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills unraveled on Sunday against the Colts, as a 41-15 loss to Indianapolis...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo Rumblings

Predict the Score! Week 11: Colts v Bills

Week 11 already? Where did the season go? Lucky for us at the 9/17ths mark, Buffalo has barely played just over half of their season. We have 8 more regular season games left and hopefully several more after that! Last week, most of us picked the Bills to beat the Jets and about half of the correct guessers predicted a blow-out of some fashion. While nobody predicted a correct score of 45-17, DigitalDreamer woke up from their slumber dreaming of spreadsheet heaven to get the closest to the correct score, and even had the Jets total correct. Congratulations! Enjoy seeing your name up on the Wall of Winners. . .
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson. » Jonathan Taylor is now tied for the NFL lead with 937 rushing yards after he picked up 116 yards on 21 carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and he's now up to 10 total touchdowns in 10 games in 2021.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Scott
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 4 storylines for Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts

These are the top storylines for the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Buffalo Bills are coming off a dominant performance over the New York Jets, where they scored four rushing touchdowns and forced five turnovers en route to a 45-17 blowout win. The win helped put behind their disappointing loss the week prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills open as TD favorite over Colts in Week 11

Despite the Buffalo Bills losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago, they were still two-touchdown favorites heading into last week against the New York Jets. When it was all said and done, the Bills (6-3) blew that spread out of the water in a 45-17 win. Following that, in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Spectrum News 1 Bills#Wgr 550
1075thefan.com

Will the Colts Upset the Bills? JMV Makes His Week 11 NFL Picks

Indianapolis – JMV has been on a bit of a cold streak recently. A poor 4-10 showing last week puts him dangerously close to going under .500 on picking games against the spread this season with a total record of 75-74. Will the Colts pull the upset or at least cover the +7.5 spread? Lets check JMV’s Week 11 NFL picks against the spread!
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Bills: Updated injury report for Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3) released their updated injury reports on Thursday for the Week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium. Though the injury report for the Colts opened the week in a very lengthy manner, it got much better on Thursday. All of the players that were listed as DNP on Wednesday returned to practice.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Colts Behind Enemy Lines Week 11: Buffalo Bills

It’s a AFC Wild Card rematch on Sunday in Buffalo when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Bills. The Colts look to put themselves above .500 for the first time all season while Buffalo hopes to maintain their lead in the AFC East. Whether or not you want to call it a must win for the Colts or not, either way this game has implications on both teams.
NFL
FOX Sports

Cowboys-Chiefs, Colts-Bills highlight Week 11 By The Numbers

DETROIT LIONS (0-8-1) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-5) Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Lions and Browns since 2017. The Lions have defeated the Browns four straight times and are 7-1 in their last eight games against Cleveland. 151.4: The Browns rank second in rushing offense (154.1 YPG), while...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 matchups that will decide Colts vs. Bills Week 11 game

The Indianapolis Colts hit the road to challenge the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. Here are the matchups that will decide the game. The Indianapolis Colts have won four of their last five games and enter Week 11 at 5-5. Their opponent this week, the Buffalo Bills, are a step up in competition from the teams they have been beating lately.
NFL
buffalonynews.net

How to Watch: Colts @ Bills

All the ways Colts fans can watch, live stream and listen to Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 21th 2021 (Week 11). Colts.com. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 11. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Highmark Stadium.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Tremaine Edmunds listed as questionable for Bills vs. Colts | Week 11

The Bills announced that middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. After not participating in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Edmunds was a limited participant on Friday. Edmunds missed his first game of the season last week against the Jets.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Game Preview | Bills vs. Colts | Week 11

Maddy Glab breaks down the Week 11 matchup as the 6-3 Buffalo Bills host the 5-5 Indianapolis Colts in a rematch of last year's Wild Card round. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Do Not Rule Any Players Out For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts will head to Buffalo with a nearly full-strength 53-man roster, as head coach Frank Reich announced Friday no players have been ruled out yet for Week 11's game against the Bills. "Right now everything's looking pretty good," Reich said. Reich said he's hopeful cornerback Xavier Rhodes and linebacker...
NFL
the buffalo bills

NFL analysts | Bills vs. Colts game predictions | Week 11

Pick: Bills 26-20 The Bills got back on track last week with a victory over the Jets, while the Colts edged the Jaguars. Buffalo's defense continues to play top-level football, as it allows just 3.8 yards per rush on the ground. That's a problem for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts offense. That will force Carson Wentz to win it, and he won't. Bills take it.
NFL
Yardbarker

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Bills | Week 11 | Predictions & Picks

Playing their way back into playoff contention in recent weeks has been quite the battle for the Indianapolis Colts, who sit at 5-5 midway through the season. Now though, the real work starts, specially on Sunday in Week 11 on the road in Orchard Park, New York against the Buffalo Bills, returning to the site where the 2020 season came to a painful end for the Colts.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy