Denver Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against The Phoenix Suns Without Nikola Jokic
The Denver Nuggets are in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
They will be without their best player Nikola Jokic who has been ruled out for the game with a wrist injury.
The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games, and are coming off of a season where they were swept in the second round of the playoffs by the Suns.
After many good regular seasons, they will need to make a playoff run that gets them to the Western Conference Finals for their season to be considered a real success.
The Suns are 12-3 and currently on an 11-game winning streak.
