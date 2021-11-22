ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Denver Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against The Phoenix Suns Without Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets are in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

They will be without their best player Nikola Jokic who has been ruled out for the game with a wrist injury.

Their starting lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games, and are coming off of a season where they were swept in the second round of the playoffs by the Suns.

After many good regular seasons, they will need to make a playoff run that gets them to the Western Conference Finals for their season to be considered a real success.

The Suns are 12-3 and currently on an 11-game winning streak.

  • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

The Tribune

Nuggets’ losing streak stretches to four while Nikola Jokic sits again

PHOENIX – Clad in sweats with a black brace around his wrist, Nikola Jokic could do nothing to aid his reeling squad. Out for the second consecutive game with a right wrist sprain, Jokic watched helplessly as the Suns, the same team that swept the Nuggets from the playoffs last season, picked their defense apart. The 126-97 final Sunday evening gave the Suns their 12th consecutive victory and dealt Denver its fourth consecutive loss.
lineups.com

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets 11/18/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (11/18/21) On November 18th, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to the “Mile High City” to battle the Denver Nuggets to try and stay above .500. The Sixers and Nuggets have been prone to injuries and health and safety protocols that have forced key players to miss significant time. For this bout, they will both be without several players: the Sixers will be without Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, and Joel Embiid, while the Denver Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr and Will Barton. While Embiid and other starters have missed several games this season, many role players have stepped up in a big way. Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, and Georges Niang are averaging double-digits in points. Meanwhile, Denver is getting one of the all-time great single seasons, albeit very early, from Nikola Jokic. Still, this does not entirely fix the Denver Nuggets’ shooting woes from behind the arc. If the Nuggets want to win, they will need to defend the three-point line well as Philadelphia shoots the ball incredibly well and also shoot it much better than they have been. The Sixers can win by containing Jokic and forcing the Nuggets’ offense to rely on other players to score and distribute.
Arizona State
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is questionable for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. Friday night will be an exciting matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets. Both are one of the tops teams in their conference. The Bulls...
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers Look to Strike Gold Against Jokic, Nuggets

Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers are in the middle of a soul-crushing five-game losing streak. They hope to right the ship tonight against the Nuggets. Nothing will be easy as the Philadelphia 76ers will be forced to go up against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Tonight will be a big night for Andre Drummond and potentially Paul Reed as the latter attempts to further show his defensive growth.
Russell Westbrook
Kyle Kuzma
basketballnews.com

Nikola Jokic's historic start places him in company with Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic joins Giannis Antetokoumpo as the only player since 1985 with 300+ points, 150+ rebounds and 75+ assists through their first 12 games of a season. After winning MVP last season, Jokic is off to another historic start this year. Antetokoumpo accomplished this milestone in the 2019-20 season, in...
FanSided

Can Nuggets Stop Streaking Phoenix Suns?

Tonight, the Nuggets play the scorching Phoenix Suns, winners of 11 straight. Is there anything the Nuggs can do to stop them and break their own 3-game losing streak?. The most obvious would be putting a healthy Nikola Jokic on the court. If it were up to Jokic, he would probably push to play through his wrist injury, but Coach Michael Malone says he only wants the MVP back when fully healthy.
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Austin Rivers starting on Friday in place of injured Nikola Jokic (wrist)

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rivers will get the start on Friday with Nikola Jokic sidelined with a wrist injury. Our models expect him to play 17.3 minutes against the Bulls. Rivers' Friday projection includes 5.7 points, 1.7...
NBA
Denver Post

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “No timeline” on Nikola Jokic’s injured wrist

It was Nikola Jokic’s right wrist, not the pro-Bulls crowd or the Nuggets’ three-game losing streak, that mattered in the wake of Friday night’s loss to Chicago. Sporting a tan suit and a black brace on his right wrist, Jokic was relegated to cheerleader after suffering a wrist injury in Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia. Nuggets coach Michael Malone ruled him out before the game started after both player and coach had dismissed the issue late Thursday night.
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets drop fourth straight after Phoenix Suns score 48 points in first quarter

The Denver Nuggets' season reached a new low Sunday in the Valley of the Suns. Denver, playing without stars Nikola Jokic (wrist sprain), Jamal Murray (recovery from knee surgery) and Michael Porter Jr. (back), lost 126-97 after allowing Phoenix to score 48 of those points in the first quarter. It’s Denver’s fourth straight loss after winning the five previous games.
Washington Wizards
Phoenix Suns
Denver Nuggets
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Why Joel Embiid could be ducking Nikola Jokic

For years, comparisons have been drawn between Denver Nuggets‘ reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. Fans at Ball Arena have salivated at the thought of the two supernovas colliding for a once-in-a-lifetime matchup but few have actually witnessed the two face each other straight up.
Sporting News

Nikola Jokic injury update: Nuggets star out vs. Bulls with right wrist sprain

The Denver Nuggets will be without their superstar and the league's reigning MVP Nikola Jokic when they take on the Bulls at home. This is the first game that Jokic will miss this season due to an injury, with the only other game he didn't suit up for so far was due to a suspension, following his altercation with the Miami Heat's Markieff Morris.
brightsideofthesun.com

Game Preview: Suns look to keep things rolling against the Denver Nuggets

What: Phoenix Suns (12-3) vs Denver Nuggets (9-7) The Suns are in the middle of their most successful stretch in over a decade, and they have cemented themselves as the hottest team in the NBA. At 12-3, they have the second best record in the league behind the Golden State Warriors. One of those three losses however, was against the Nuggets in the first game of the season.
