The Buccaneers have to find a way to make the deep ball work for Tom Brady again. The Buccaneers are one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL, and they have the talent to make almost anything work if opposing teams key in on their strategies. The Buccaneer offense didn’t look great against the Colts yesterday, and they were still able to score 38, but splitting hairs is how great teams stay great. The Buccaneers are at their greatest when Tom Brady is on his game, and he clearly hasn’t been.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO