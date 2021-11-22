ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

More than 20 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin parade -police

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A red sport utility vehicle (SUV) plowed into...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RNB Cincy 100.3

6th Person Dies from Wisconsin Christmas Parade Tragedy!

39-year-old, Darrell Brooks Jr – who has an extensive criminal past – has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly crash from Waukesha Christmas parade that took place in Wisconsin. An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die following the horrific Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WDTN

Man accused of killing 2 in stolen police car dies in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that inmate Raymond Walters died last night on Tuesday, November 16. According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, Walters was removed from his housing unit so that medical staff could assess his condition after staff observed him acting erratically. Dayton fire department transported Walters […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukesha, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
New York Post

Attacker tells woman to ‘go back to China,’ randomly punches her: cops

A hateful assailant told a woman to “go back to China” and slugged her in the back of the head in an unprovoked Lower Manhattan attack this week, police said. The 26-year-old victim was unloading luggage from a car on Hudson Street near Dominick Street in Hudson Square around 3:30 p.m. on Halloween when a woman came up behind her and snarled, “Get out of Chinatown. Go back to China!,” according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Police#Accident#Reuters
The Independent

Heather Mack: FBI arrests ‘suitcase killer’ as she arrives back in US after release from Bali jail

The FBI has arrested “suitcase killer” Heather Mack as she arrived back in the United States following her release from a Bail prison.Mack was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as she and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were indicted in Illinois on charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national, and one count of obstruction.Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia of killing her socialite mother in 2014 and stuffing her body into a suitcase at a luxurious Bali resort in an plot to access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Body Found In Vacant Lot In Washington

By: Shelley Bortz WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The search continues for the killer of an 18-year-old man after police say he was shot and left for dead in a vacant lot in the City of Washington. The woman who found the body, a mother herself, said it’s a sight she’ll never forget. “This was somebody’s child laying the yard next to me,” Monica Scott said. It was around 9:15 a.m. Sunday when Scott let her dogs outside and she said they would not stop barking so she went upstairs to look out the window. There, she saw what she believed to...
WASHINGTON, PA
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Employee beaten, carjacked at gunpoint by 2 men in parking lot of assisted living facility near Libertyville

An employee who arrived at work for his shift at Green Oaks Senior Living near Libertyville was beaten and carjacked at gunpoint by two men Saturday morning, police said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. Saturday to Green Oaks Senior Living, 14595 West Rockland Road in Green Oaks for a report of an aggravated vehicular hijacking.
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman With Concealed Carry Permit Shoots At Would-Be Gunpoint Carjacker In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman fought back and fired her own gun when a would-be carjacker pointed a gun at her outside a bank in Roseland on Monday afternoon. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry talked with the woman exclusively afterward. She did not appear on camera, but did speak for an audio recording. The woman fired at the carjacker when he approached her at gunpoint just as she was getting into her car in the parking lot of the Chase Bank at 10260 S. Michigan Ave. Hours later, a bullet casing from the shots the woman fired remained lying on the ground. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy