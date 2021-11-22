ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

More than 20 people injured after SUV plows into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin

By THERESA BRAINE
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

At least 20 people were injured and one person reportedly died when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening. A marching band was playing “Jingle Bells” and the crowd was jovial as the parade wound through downtown Waukesha, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, when...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Crashing into Tree at Miami International Mall

An investigation is underway after a terrifying crash in the parking lot of Miami International Mall in Doral Thursday. Footage shows what appears to be a blue car that crashed into a tree. The top of the car was flattened and the front end of the car missing. There was also damage to a tree that was right next to the car.
DORAL, FL
Miami Herald

Neighbor catches girl tossed from window at burning St. Louis apartment building

ST. LOUIS — A neighbor caught a 3-year-old girl tossed by her mother from a second-floor window Monday morning as flames spread inside an apartment building in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Arnez Merriweather, 30, caught the girl as he stood outside the Hillvale Apartments on Selber Court, at about 9:30 a.m....
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Body Found In Vacant Lot In Washington

By: Shelley Bortz WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The search continues for the killer of an 18-year-old man after police say he was shot and left for dead in a vacant lot in the City of Washington. The woman who found the body, a mother herself, said it’s a sight she’ll never forget. “This was somebody’s child laying the yard next to me,” Monica Scott said. It was around 9:15 a.m. Sunday when Scott let her dogs outside and she said they would not stop barking so she went upstairs to look out the window. There, she saw what she believed to...
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS Chicago

Woman With Concealed Carry Permit Shoots At Would-Be Gunpoint Carjacker In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman fought back and fired her own gun when a would-be carjacker pointed a gun at her outside a bank in Roseland on Monday afternoon. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry talked with the woman exclusively afterward. She did not appear on camera, but did speak for an audio recording. The woman fired at the carjacker when he approached her at gunpoint just as she was getting into her car in the parking lot of the Chase Bank at 10260 S. Michigan Ave. Hours later, a bullet casing from the shots the woman fired remained lying on the ground. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
CBS Chicago

Car Slams Into North Riverside Lounge After Driver Is Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — A car slammed into a lounge in North Riverside Monday night, minutes after its driver was shot at Des Plaines Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park. Illinois State Police said at 8:18 p.m., they were called for a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower at Des Plaines Avenue. The driver of the crashed vehicle had been shot, and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The car crashed into the Bar-Tini Lounge at 2433 Des Plaines Ave. in Riverside, about a mile and a half south of the Eisenhower exit. The investigation had just begun late Monday. Further details were not immediately available. As of Nov. 18, Illinois State Police had responded to 213 expressway shootings in the Chicago area. Compare that to 128 in all of last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
cbslocal.com

Body Found In Vacant Lot

Police in the City of Washington are investigating after a body was found with a gunshot wound in a vacant lot on Sunday morning. KDKA's Shelley Bortz has the latest.
WASHINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Milwaukee#Accident#Wdjt Tv#Police Daniel Thompson#Wgn Tv
Wake Up Wyoming

32 Year Old Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, Lindsay Ritter, 32-year-old Wyoming resident, was killed in a traffic accident on Nov. 27 around 7:45 P.M. in Converse County near Glenrock. Based on the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by Ritter was eastbound towards Glenrock when it went off the...
WYOMING STATE
CBS LA

Man Shot, Wounded While Apparently Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter In Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot and wounded Monday morning while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in Exposition Park. The shooting happened at about 1:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 35th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The car’s owner saw a man under his car, and when he got up holding an “unknown object,” the owner pulled out a gun and shot him, police said. The alleged thief ran from the scene but was found by officers. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The shooting is under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Chicago

2 Men Shot In River North

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in River North early Sunday, police said. The men, 22 and 25, were in a car in the 200 block of West Huron Street at about 12:45 a.m. when they were approached by two unknown men. At least one of the offenders fired shots, striking both men in the car, authorities said. Both victims were grazed in the face and the 22-year-old was also shot in the leg. They drove themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and are both in fair condition, police said. Detectives investigated the area early Sunday. Dozens of evidence markers were placed near shell casings and a car was flipped at the scene with damage to other parked vehicles. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. Police described the offenders as Black, both with dreadlocks and one wearing a blue jacket.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Dozens of Shots Fired At Luxury Sports Car In Miami, Man Hospitalized

MIAMI (CBS MIAMI) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured and a sports car riddled with bullet holes in northeast Miami early Tuesday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 82nd Street around 12:30 a.m. Police said arriving officers found a man in his mid to late 20s who appeared to have been shot. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Crime scene investigators focused on a black Jaguar surrounded by dozens of bullet shell casings. All four windows of the car appeared to have been shattered by bullets. CBS4 counted at least 16 bullet holes in the front windshield. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy