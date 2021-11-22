More than 20 people injured after SUV plows into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in River North early Sunday, police said. The men, 22 and 25, were in a car in the 200 block of West Huron Street at about 12:45 a.m. when they were approached by two unknown men. At least one of the offenders fired shots, striking both men in the car, authorities said. Both victims were grazed in the face and the 22-year-old was also shot in the leg. They drove themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and are both in fair condition, police said. Detectives investigated the area early Sunday. Dozens of evidence markers were placed near shell casings and a car was flipped at the scene with damage to other parked vehicles. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. Police described the offenders as Black, both with dreadlocks and one wearing a blue jacket.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO