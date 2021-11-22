Phoenix Suns' Starting Lineup Against The Denver Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Arizona on Sunday night.

Coming into the game the Suns are on an 11-game winning streak after starting the season 1-3, and are now an impressive 12-3.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns made the playoffs for the first time in Devin Booker's career last year, and made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

The addition of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul proved to be a great one as he has turned the entire franchise around.

As for the Nuggets, they are without Nikola Jokic for the game (wrist injury), and come into the game with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games.

