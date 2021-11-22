ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns' Starting Lineup Against The Denver Nuggets

By Ben Stinar
 8 days ago

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Arizona on Sunday night.

Coming into the game the Suns are on an 11-game winning streak after starting the season 1-3, and are now an impressive 12-3.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns made the playoffs for the first time in Devin Booker's career last year, and made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

The addition of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul proved to be a great one as he has turned the entire franchise around.

As for the Nuggets, they are without Nikola Jokic for the game (wrist injury), and come into the game with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games.

  KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet.
  STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA.

