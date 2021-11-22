ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Knicks' Starting Lineup Against The Chicago Bulls

By Ben Stinar
 8 days ago

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

The New York Knicks are in Chicago to play the Bulls, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

Coming into the game the Knicks are 9-7 after starting out the season 5-1 in their first six games.

Last season they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season when they had All-Star Carmelo Anthony running the show.

Even though they have cooled off from their hot start they sill look like they could be a playoff team once again this season.

As for the Bulls, they have not made the playoffs since 2017, but are 11-5 in their first 16 games, and their new offseason additions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball have proved to fit in seamlessly so far.

