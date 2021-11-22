ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Raptors-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
 8 days ago

Draymond Green is not on the injury report for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night in California.

Green missed their last game against the Pistons in Detroit on Friday, but he is not on the injury report for Sunday's game.

The status of Green for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Green and the Warriors are off to a fantastic 14-2 start in their first 16 games.

The record is the best in the entire NBA.

After making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

This season they look like they will once again be a contender.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with an 8-9 record.

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here.

  KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet.
  STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA.

