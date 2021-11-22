ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Alert: Chile’s presidential election heading to runoff between ex-student protester and far right lawmaker

 8 days ago

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) —...

Shore News Network

‘Burning the metro’: Chile election divides voters between protest and order

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – For many Chileans, Plaza Baquedano, a broad rotary in central Santiago that for decades served as a center of social protest, has become a powerful symbol of hope. For two years, city residents have regularly gathered here https://graphics.reuters.com/CHILE-PROTESTS/0100B32527X/index.html to protest pensions that are too low, public transit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
investing.com

Chile headed for divisive election run-off as far-right surges

SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chile is headed for a polarized presidential election runoff next month after hard-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast finished on top in the first-round vote on Sunday, ahead of leftist lawmaker and former protest leader Gabriel Boric. With nearly 97% of the vote counted, Kast had won 27.94%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Make Chile great again? Meet the far-right presidential candidate tempting voters from Chile's left and center

"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Far-right candidate through to Chile presidential run-off

In Chile, the election for a new president will go into a second round on 19 December after none of the seven candidates managed to secure the necessary 50% needed to win outright. Far-right candidate José Antonio Kast will face left-wing former student leader Gabriel Boric in the run-off. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
stljewishlight.org

Chile’s Jews feel under ‘siege’ from anti-Israel sentiment, so they’re backing a far-right presidential candidate

(JTA) — Sunday’s presidential primaries in Chile narrowed the race down to two polar opposite candidates: a Catholic far-right leader with nine children who has defended the iron-fisted rule of Augusto Pinochet, and a 35-year-old leftist leader who represents a years-long protest movement calling for a new Chilean constitution. For...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Populist Who Wants to Build Anti-Migrant Ditch Takes Lead in Chile Election

A far-right, anti-migrant populist who has been compared to Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump has taken a commanding lead in the first round of Chile’s presidential election. According to Reuters, Jose Antonio Kast took around 28 percent of the vote with most ballots counted on Sunday, taking the lead over leftist ex-student leader Gabriel Boric on 25.6 percent. The results mean those two polarized candidates will face off against each other next month. Kast, the father of nine children, has denied that he’s from the extreme right of politics—but he rails against marriage equality, abortion, and political correctness. One of his familiar-sounding proposals is to build a ditch to stop illegal immigration into the country. The runoff between Boric and Kast will be held Dec. 19.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

The Independent

